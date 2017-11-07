Crespi's Brandon Williams says he's 100%

When Brandon Williams is healthy, Crespi wins state championships in basketball. It happened in 2015 and 2016. It didn't happen last season when Williams was sidelined with a knee injury that required surgery.

But based on practice on Tuesday, Crespi fans should be excited. Williams has been cleared for full practice and looks like the Williams of old, blowing past defenders and finishing. He expects to be cleared to play in games by the time Crespi opens its season on Nov. 20 against Moorpark at 7:30 p.m. at Chaminade.

"Everything is good," Williams said. "I feel 100% I feel more explosive."

Timing and stamina are the two issues he figures to be dealing with early on, but he will be reunited with Taj Regans to give the Celts one of the best guard duos in Southern California.

Williams is committed to Arizona but said he won't be signing during the early signing period that begins on Wednesday. He said he and another Arizona commit, Shareef O'Neal of Crossroads, will be holding off while waiting to see what happens with an ongoing college basketball corruption probe.