Cross country finals set for City Section, Southern Section

The City Section cross country finals will be held Saturday morning at Pierce College. The Southern Section finals will be held Saturday morning at Riverside City Cross Country Course.

Palisades is heavily favored to win the girls' City title in Division I. Justin Hazell of El Camino Real is the athlete to watch in boys' Division I.

In the Southern Section, all eyes will be on junior Claudia Lane of Malibu in Division 4. She set a course record last week in the prelims running 15:50. She's the nation's top female runner.

Teams and individuals will be trying to qualify for next weekend's state championships at Woodward Park in Fresno.