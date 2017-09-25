Discussions are underway to reduce full-contact football practices to 90 minutes in a week

Commissioners in the CIF are scheduled to hold discussions next month about reducing the amount of time football teams are allowed to engage in full-contact tackling during practices.

The current rule allows full-contact practices two days a week and no more than 90 minutes during those two days.

A proposal under discussion would reduce that to no more than 45 minutes for two practices.

The state football advisory committee gave its approval to send the proposal for discussion. A final proposal is expected by next year, to be implemented for the 2018 season.

Across the country, the average amount of full-contact practices is 90 minutes, according to CIF associate director Ron Nocetti.

St. John Bosco coach Jason Negro said the major concern should be making sure there is enough time to teach the correct tackling techniques to avoid injury.

"Why would we cut tackling time and technique time to teach the proper way but add more games?" he asked.