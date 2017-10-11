Distractions at quarterback for St. John Bosco

The storyline for Friday's showdown between No. 1 Santa Ana Mater Dei and No. 2 St. John Bosco at El Camino College is getting a little muddled as the Braves deal with a quarterback situation that may or may not be troubling.

After rotating Re-Al Mitchell and D.J. Uiagalelei in every other series in a 42-21 win last week over Orange Lutheran, St. John Bosco seemed to resolve questions about who would get to play. Coach Jason Negro said afterward he was pleased with how both handled the situation.

Then Mitchell tweeted Tuesday, "To correct the narrative, I have an undisclosed injury."

Messages left for Negro on Tuesday and Wednesday were not returned.

Mitchell, an Iowa State commit, has started all six games for the Braves, but Uiagalelei, a sophomore, came off the bench in the final quarter of St. John Bosco's final nonleague game to rally the Braves. That earned him equal playing time last week, and splitting time is no easy task for quarterbacks.

One of the few schools to have succeeded in using two quarterbacks was Corona Centennial in 2014 when Nate Ketteringham and Anthony Catalano helped the team win the Division I championship. They sacrificed, their families accepted the decision and so did Centennial fans.

It remains to be seen whether St. John Bosco can duplicate the Huskies' success.