Football

Dorsey formally retiring jersey number of Kevin Copeland

Eric Sondheimer
T-shirt honoring former Dorsey standout Kevin Copeland. (Eric Sondheimer)
Dorsey is scheduled to honor former football player Kevin Copeland on Friday night by formally retiring his jersey number.

Copeland collapsed and died in 1989 during a football game against San Pedro.

There's a mural on campus honoring Copeland, who was a top player and admired on and off the field.

 

