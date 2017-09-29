Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Dorsey formally retiring jersey number of Kevin Copeland
|Eric Sondheimer
Dorsey is scheduled to honor former football player Kevin Copeland on Friday night by formally retiring his jersey number.
Copeland collapsed and died in 1989 during a football game against San Pedro.
There's a mural on campus honoring Copeland, who was a top player and admired on and off the field.