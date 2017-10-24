Dorsey is hosting fall basketball showcase on Saturday

Dorsey will use two gyms on Saturday for its boys' basketball showcase.

Bishop Montgomery opens the day with a game against Compton at 10 a.m.

Among the other games: Culver City vs. Cantwell-Sacred Heart, noon; Dorsey vs. Redondo, 6 p.m.; Taft vs. Leuzinger, 5 p.m.; Taft vs. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, 11:30 a.m.; Brentwood vs. Glendale, 11 a.m.