Dorsey is hosting fall basketball showcase on Saturday
|Eric Sondheimer
Dorsey will use two gyms on Saturday for its boys' basketball showcase.
Bishop Montgomery opens the day with a game against Compton at 10 a.m.
Among the other games: Culver City vs. Cantwell-Sacred Heart, noon; Dorsey vs. Redondo, 6 p.m.; Taft vs. Leuzinger, 5 p.m.; Taft vs. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, 11:30 a.m.; Brentwood vs. Glendale, 11 a.m.