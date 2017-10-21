Duane Washington makes nine threes to lead Sierra Canyon past Mater Dei

There's a new basketball star in town, and his name is Duane Washington.

The Michigan native transferred to Sierra Canyon. He's the nephew of former Laker guard Derek Fisher. He has already committed to Ohio State, and what he showed off on Saturday in the Rolling Hills Prep tournament was a tremendous shooting ability.

He made nine threes and finished with 33 points to help Sierra Canyon defeat Mater Dei, 90-85. Now the Monarchs are still going to be the No. 1 team in California in preseason rankings. They didn't use 7-foot-1 Bol Bol (missed team meeting) and guard Spencer Freedman was ill.

But that doesn't take away from how impressive Washington looked. Sierra Canyon started five newcomers _ players from Harvard-Westlake, Chaminade, Florida and Michigan. The Trailblazers opened an 18-3 lead and led by 14 points in the second half.

Mater Dei took the lead in the fourth quarter before Washington made consecutive threes.

The Monarchs had their own impressive guard newcomer in junior P.J. Fuller, a transfer from Seattle. He had 18 points. And 6-7 freshman Harry Hornery contributed four threes and 14 points.

For Sierra Canyon, Terren Frank made four threes and had 17 points. Scottie Pippen had 16 and Cassius Stanley 13.

"You have to face guard him," Mater Dei Coach Gary McKnight said of Washington.

There were eight games played at Cerritos College.

One of the best games was Fairfax over Pasadena, 66-63. Jamal Hartwell scored 20 points for Fairfax. Bryce Hamilton had 24 points and Darius Brown 22 for Pasadena.

Bishop Montgomery routed Rancho Christian, 74-49. David Singleton scored 16 points.

Taft defeated Dominguez Hills, 69-66. Antwan January scored 18 points. Jordan Guest and Ryan Evans each had 17 points in Santa Margarita's 55-47 win over Maranatha. Chris Austin had 29 points for Maranatha.

J.T. Tan had 19 points in Rolling Hills Prep's 55-53 win over St. Francis. Dennis Flowers led St. Francis with 18 points.

Cameron Shelton scored 26 points in Damien's 70-66 win over Santa Monica. Payton Moore led Santa Monica with 24 points.

Long Beach Poly defeated Redondo, 55-49.