E.J. Gable of Arleta shows heart matters over size in playoff victory over Jefferson

Any fan who goes to watch E.J. Gable of Arleta play football will be inspired by what they see. He's a fearless 5-foot-5 senior running back who slips, slides and runs away from stunned defenders.

It happened again and again on Thursday afternoon in a City Section Division I playoff opener against Jefferson at Arleta. It was No. 9 vs. No. 8, and the game was as close as expected.

Gable rushed for 228 yards and scored four touchdowns in Arleta's 35-27 victory. His four-yard touchdown run with 5:26 left, combined with his two-point conversion run, gave Arleta a 28-27 lead. Then he broke loose on a 20-yard touchdown run with 2:46 left.

Holding on to an eight-point lead was hardly secure, not with Nevada-bound Romeo Doubs on Jefferson. He played running back, quarterback, receiver and safety. He had two interceptions, scored three touchdowns and rushed for 197 yards.

In desperation, Jefferson just started to throw up passes high in the air on its final drive hoping Doubs would somehow pull the ball down against double coverage. Twice he did just that on receptions of 25 and 15 yards. But time expired after two consecutive passes were batted down and fell incomplete.

Another key play in the game was when quarterback Jose Tejeda of Arleta completed a 56-yard touchdown pass to Damian Sanchez to tie the game at 20-20. The ball was wobbly and badly under thrown, but Sanchez somehow caught it and raced into the end zone.

As far as Gable, he has scored four touchdowns in four consecutive games. He comes from a family of football standouts. His father, Leon, starred at North Hollywood. His cousin, C.J., played at Sylmar and USC. His brother, Isaiah, is at Sacramento State. None are particularly tall but they are fighters and love the game.

"I just run to whatever hole I see," Gable said. "We're small, so people don't think we have heart. I play with heart."

Everyone who sees him plays will swear to it.

Arleta advances to next Friday's quarterfinals with a possible matchup against neighborhood rival San Fernando looming.