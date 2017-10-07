Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
El Camino Real's Justin Hazell wins Clovis Invitational
|Eric Sondheimer
Justin Hazell of El Camino Real isn't just the best cross country runner in the City Section. He's showing he's one of the best in the state.
In his latest performance, Hazell won the championship of the Clovis Invitational.
He won the boys' championship race in 15:01.90.