El Toro, Harvard-Westlake top 2018 Boras Classic teams

The 16-team Southern California division for the 2018 Boras Classic in baseball is once again loaded with top teams and individuals.

Set to begin on April 3 at host schools JSerra and Mater Dei, the sixth-year tournament is led by defending Division 1 champion El Toro.

Harvard-Westlake, which returns UCLA-bound pitcher Jesse Bergin and Vanderbilt-bound pitcher Sam Hliboki, might be considered the top-ranked team. Then there's powerful Huntington Beach, the defending Boras champion.

Defending Division 2 champion Etiwanda joins the tournament for the first time, along with San Diego Cathedral Catholic.

Corona Santiago has Southern California's No. 1 pro prospect in shortstop Brice Turang.

South Hills has Stanford-bound Brandon Dieter.

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame is loaded again with pitcher Lucas Gordon. Orange Lutheran has added pitcher Cole Winn to a top lineup.

JSerra and Mater Dei are Division 1 powers with top returning players.

Newcomers to the tournament include West Ranch, Simi Valely and Newbury Park. Simi Valley has top junior pitcher Justin Campbell, who's 6-foot-7.

Other teams entered are Vista Murrieta and La Mirada.

Last year's tournament included the top two players in the MLB draft, Royce Lewis and Hunter Greene.

The winner of the Southern California division will play the winner of the Northern California division for the championship.