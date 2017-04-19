Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Etiwanda's Steven Rivas has a day to remember _ 11 RBI; No. 1 South Hills falls
|Eric Sondheimer
Steven Rivas of Etiwanda enjoyed a day hitters can only dream about.
In a Baseline League game against Chino Hills, Rivas hit two home runs, a triple and double and finished with a school-record 11 RBI in a 23-3 victory for Etiwanda.
Tyler Freeman went five for five.
The upset of the day was produced by Glendora, which knocked off No. 1-ranked South Hills, 1-0, in a Palomares League game. Dylan Diaz threw shutout ball for 6 1/3 innings. Freshman Jake Gonzalez drove in the game's only run in the sixth inning.
Ayala defeated Diamond Bar, 13-1. Josh Bozoian went four for four.
In the West Valley League, Cleveland defeated Birmingham, 1-0. Max Yourist struck out seven in six innings. Bryan Suppan got the save. Eddie Rosales struck out four and walked none for Birmingham. El Camino Real defeated Granada Hills, 3-2. Brandon Villafane had two hits and two RBI.
Jorge Arellano struck out 11 in five innings in Downey's 11-0 win over Crean Lutheran.
Temecula Valley defeated Great Oak, 11-3. Sergio Dawson had three hits.
In the Foothill League, Hart defeated West Ranch, 4-2. Cody Turner and Brendan Henry combined on a two-hitter. Cody Jefferis and Braeden McClain each had two hits. Chase Farrell struck out nine in Valencia's 3-2 win over Saugus.
In the Golden League, Quartz Hill defeated Highland, 9-0. Sophomore Ryan Sanders hit a grand slam.
In the Righetti tournament, Chaminade defeated Atascadero, 6-2. Austin Sachen struck out eight.
Riverside Poly defeated Valley View, 4-2. Clifford Pradd hit a walk-off three-run home run in the 10th inning.
Capistrano Valley defeated Mission Viejo, 4-3. Connor Martin threw well for the Mustangs, who knocked off Mission Viejo ace Tanner Bibee.
Trabuco Hills defeated Tesoro, 6-5, on a walk-off single in the ninth inning by Luke Armstrong.
Simi Valley defeated Camarillo, 5-4. William Parker had two hits and Andrew Devine had two RBI. Andrew Lucas led Camarillo with two hits and two RBI.
Thousand Oaks defeated Newbury Park, 5-2, in the Marmonte League. Ben Martz had two hits. Oaks Christian defeated Westlake, 2-1, with Adam Kerner hitting a two-run home run. Agoura defeated Calabasas, 4-2. Jonny DeLuca went three for three.
El Dorado defeated Brea, 1-0, in 11 innings. Kyle Luckham threw seven shutout innings.
Moorpark defeated Royal, 8-1. Brian Guy had five RBI.
Cypress defeated La Palma Kennedy, 5-1. Raul Salazar threw a complete game.
Redondo defeated Inglewood, 12-0. Matthew Mercier finished with two hits and three RBI.
In the Gold Coast League, Sierra Canyon improved to 5-0 with a 3-2 win over Windward. Chris Torres threw a complete game.