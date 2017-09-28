Facebook to live-stream 17 high school football games

Facebook is joining the growing lists of media companies getting into the business of live-streaming high school sports.

Facebook and ASBN, a Denver-based sports media group, announced a partnership to live-stream 17 high school football games to fans on Facebook's Watch platform.

The first game will be Friday night's matchup of Concord De La Salle and Oakland Bishop O'Dowd.

Las Vegas Bishop Gorman also will be featured.

This isn't the first time Facebook has live-streamed high school football games. Bleacher Report had three games last season.

The games will try to take advantage of Facebook's social nature, with interactive elements such as live chats.

Here's the link to ASBN's Varsity Gridiron Edition Show Page.