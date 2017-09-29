Fairfax is ready to make a run at the Western League title

With the nonleague games complete, don't be surprised if Fairfax makes a run at the Western League title.

The Lions finished their nonleague season 3-2 after a 33-26 win over Bell on Thursday night. They held a 33-6 lead.

They've found an offensive standout in junior quarterback Scott Harris, a transfer from Sherman Oaks Notre Dame. He passed for three touchdowns and has 10 on the season. He also ran for a touchdown.

Senior running back Keivon Johnwell had 211 yards rushing in 18 carries.

It's shaping up as a wide-open league race. Some of the teams don't have impressive records, but that's because they've faced tough opponents.

Palisades has the best mark at 4-1. Venice (2-2) and Westchester (2-3) each have had stiff competition.

The opening league games next Friday have Fairfax at University, Hamilton at Palisades and Westchester at Venice.