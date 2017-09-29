Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Fairfax is ready to make a run at the Western League title
|Eric Sondheimer
With the nonleague games complete, don't be surprised if Fairfax makes a run at the Western League title.
The Lions finished their nonleague season 3-2 after a 33-26 win over Bell on Thursday night. They held a 33-6 lead.
They've found an offensive standout in junior quarterback Scott Harris, a transfer from Sherman Oaks Notre Dame. He passed for three touchdowns and has 10 on the season. He also ran for a touchdown.
Senior running back Keivon Johnwell had 211 yards rushing in 18 carries.
It's shaping up as a wide-open league race. Some of the teams don't have impressive records, but that's because they've faced tough opponents.
Palisades has the best mark at 4-1. Venice (2-2) and Westchester (2-3) each have had stiff competition.
The opening league games next Friday have Fairfax at University, Hamilton at Palisades and Westchester at Venice.