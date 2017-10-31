Fairfax linebackers have Lions playing for Western League title

Fairfax (7-2, 4-0) is hosting Venice (6-3, 4-0) for the Western League football championship on Friday night, and one big reason is the play of the Lions' middle linebackers.

Senior Darryl Carrington and junior Kendrell Ross have been competing to be the team's leading tackler, and both are soaring because of the competition.

"Our defense has been solid all year," coach Shane Cox said. "They've been having a friendly competition. They run around the field making tackles."

Cox and Venice coach Angelo Gasca have known each other for years. Their games have been extremely competitive.

"We've had such great games," Cox said.

Expect another on Friday.