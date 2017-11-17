Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Fairfax wins its basketball opener, 69-32
|Eric Sondheimer
Fairfax, one of the favorites to win the City Section basketball championships, opened its season on Friday with a 69-32 victory over Venice in a Western League game.
Robert McRae scored 20 points and Ethan Anderson had 16.
Jamal Hartwell added 11 points.