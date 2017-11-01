Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Field hockey: Playoff results and updated pairings
|Eric Maddy
HIGH SCHOOL FIELD HOCKEY CHAMPIONSHIPS
Quarterfinals, Tuesday
Harvard-Westlake 8, Fountain Valley 1
Glendora 3, Edison 2 (OT)
Newport Harbor 1, Bonita 0
Huntington Beach 4, Chaminade 0
Semifinals, Thursday
Glendora (North 3, 9-5-3) at Harvard-Westlake (North 1, 18-0), 4:45 p.m.
Newport Harbor (South 3, 14-7-2) at Huntington Beach (South 1, 13-3-4), 3:15 p.m.
Note: Finals, Saturday at Harvard-Westlake (third place at 3 p.m.; championship at 5 p.m.)