latimes.com
Six women accuse filmmaker Brett Ratner of sexual harassment or misconduct

Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.

Field hockey: Playoff results and updated pairings

Eric Maddy

HIGH SCHOOL FIELD HOCKEY CHAMPIONSHIPS

Quarterfinals, Tuesday

Harvard-Westlake 8, Fountain Valley 1

Glendora 3, Edison 2 (OT)

Newport Harbor 1, Bonita 0

Huntington Beach 4, Chaminade 0

 

Semifinals, Thursday

Glendora (North 3, 9-5-3) at Harvard-Westlake (North 1, 18-0), 4:45 p.m.

Newport Harbor (South 3, 14-7-2) at Huntington Beach (South 1, 13-3-4), 3:15 p.m.

 

Note: Finals, Saturday at Harvard-Westlake (third place at 3 p.m.; championship at 5 p.m.)

 

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
EDITION: California | U.S. & World
65°