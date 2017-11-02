Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.

Field hockey: Semifinal results and championship schedule

Eric Maddy

HIGH SCHOOL FIELD HOCKEY CHAMPIONSHIPS

Semifinals, Thursday

Harvard-Westlake 4, Glendora 0

Newport Harbor 1, Huntington Beach 0

 

Finals, Saturday at Harvard-Westlake

Third place: Huntington Beach (13-4-4) vs. Glendora (9-6-3), 3 p.m.

Championship: Newport Harbor (15-7-2) vs. Harvard-Westlake (19-0), 5 p.m.

