Field hockey: Semifinal results and championship schedule
|Eric Maddy
HIGH SCHOOL FIELD HOCKEY CHAMPIONSHIPS
Semifinals, Thursday
Harvard-Westlake 4, Glendora 0
Newport Harbor 1, Huntington Beach 0
Finals, Saturday at Harvard-Westlake
Third place: Huntington Beach (13-4-4) vs. Glendora (9-6-3), 3 p.m.
Championship: Newport Harbor (15-7-2) vs. Harvard-Westlake (19-0), 5 p.m.