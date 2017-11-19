Final verdict on QB Tanner McKee's availability expected on Monday

Standout quarterback Tanner McKee of Corona Centennial was removed from the Huskies’ playoff game on Friday night after hitting his head during a hard tackle, raising the question whether he’ll be available for Friday’s Division 1 semifinals against St. John Bosco at Cerritos College.

Centennial Coach Matt Logan said Sunday he expects a diagnosis to come after McKee visits the doctor on Monday. If he suffered a concussion, he’d be sidelined a minimum seven days.

If McKee can’t play, Arturo Herrera would be his replacement. Herrera took over in the second quarter and helped direct a dominant rushing attack. Centennial gained 603 yards on the ground in a 77-34 win over Murrieta Valley.

McKee apparently felt well enough to go on a scheduled recruiting visit this weekend.

There’s a distinct possibility that Friday’s game will match two quarterbacks who started the season as backups.

St. John Bosco’s D.J. Uiagalelei has risen up to become the No. 1 sophomore prospect at the position in the nation. In two playoff victories, he has passed for 306 yards and three touchdowns against Bishop Amat and 374 yards and four touchdowns against Rancho Cucamonga.

Uiagalelei started sharing duties with former starter Re-Al Mitchell when Trinity League play began, then took over when Mitchell said he had an “undisclosed injury.” Mitchell has not played since Oct. 6.

Logan said as a coaching staff, the team must prepare with the idea McKee won’t be available, but they know Herrera can perform well. It way back in September when Centennial lost two quarterbacks and still came close to beating IMG Academy with its third-string quarterback.

The Huskies have always followed the “next man up” mentality.