Football: City playoff pairings
|Eric Maddy
FOOTBALL
CITY
OPEN DIVISION
Quarterfinals, Nov. 17, 7 p.m.
#8 San Pedro (5-5) at #1 Narbonne (7-3)
#5 Birmingham (6-4) at #4 Fairfax (8-2)
#6 Venice (6-4) at #3 Carson (7-3)
#7 Wilmington Banning (6-4) at #2 Crenshaw (8-2)
DIVISION I
First round, Thursday, 7 p.m.
#16 Hawkins (0-10) at #1 San Fernando (8-2)
#9 Jefferson (7-3) at #8 Arleta (7-3)
#12 Los Angeles Hamilton (4-6) at #5 El Camino Real (5-5)
#13 Taft (2-8) at #4 Garfield (5-5)
#14 Canoga Park (6-4) at #3 Palisades (7-3)
#11 Sylmar (5-5) at #6 Dorsey (4-6)
#10 Grant (8-2) at #7 Westchester (4-6)
#15 Los Angeles (1-9) at #2 South Gate (7-3)
DIVISION II
First round, Thursday, 7 p.m.
#16 Hollywood (6-4) at #1 Eagle Rock (9-1)
#9 South East (3-7) at #8 View Park (6-4)
#12 Los Angeles University (2-8) at #5 Bell (4-6)
#13 West Adams (4-6) at #4 Cleveland (5-5)
#14 Franklin (5-5) at #3 Reseda (9-1)
#11 Chavez (6-4) at #6 Granada Hills (3-7)
#10 Washington (3-7) at #7 Los Angeles Roosevelt (5-5)
#15 Belmont (5-5) at #2 Huntington Park (7-3)
DIVISION III
First round, Thursday, 7 p.m.
#16 Van Nuys (2-8) at #1 Santee (9-1)
#9 Monroe (3-7) at #8 Contreras (7-3)
#12 Fremont (3-7) at #5 Verdugo Hills (5-5)
#13 Los Angeles Jordan (4-3) at #4 Torres (6-4)
#14 Bernstein (5-5) at #3 Locke (7-3)
#11 Sun Valley Poly (2-7) at #6 Los Angeles Wilson (5-5)
#10 Granada Hills Kennedy (2-8) at #7 North Hollywood (5-5)
#15 Legacy (3-7) at #2 Los Angeles Marshall (7-3)
Notes: Quarterfinals, Nov. 17; semifinals, Nov. 24. Championships, Dec. 1-2 at El Camino College (Div. I, Dec. 1 at 7 p.m.; Div. III, Dec. 2 at 11 a.m.; Div. II, Dec. 2 at 3 p.m.; Open Division, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m.).
8-MAN
Semifinals, Thursday, 7 p.m.
#4 North Valley Military (5-3) at #1 Animo Robinson (9-0)
#3 Bright Star (3-4) at #2 Sherman Oaks CES (8-2)
Notes: Championship, Nov. 18, 6 p.m. at Fairfax.