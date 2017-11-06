Football's newest gadget: LED down marker

If you have $1,500, you can buy football's newest gadget: A down marker that has LED lighting.

Chaminade has started using the battery-powered down marker that lights up and turns from 1-2-3-4 depending on the button clicked.

Asked what's good about it, Athletic Drector Todd Borowski said, "You can see it. I got a lot of compliments from fans in the stands, 'I can read the down marker.'"

Borowski saw the down marker being used at an Auburn football game. It's produced by Victory Game Clocks in Roanoke, Ala.