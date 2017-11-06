Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Football's newest gadget: LED down marker
|Eric Sondheimer
If you have $1,500, you can buy football's newest gadget: A down marker that has LED lighting.
Chaminade has started using the battery-powered down marker that lights up and turns from 1-2-3-4 depending on the button clicked.
Asked what's good about it, Athletic Drector Todd Borowski said, "You can see it. I got a lot of compliments from fans in the stands, 'I can read the down marker.'"
Borowski saw the down marker being used at an Auburn football game. It's produced by Victory Game Clocks in Roanoke, Ala.