Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Football: Saturday's scores
|Eric Maddy
Saturday, Sept. 30
SOUTHERN SECTION
NONLEAGUE
Newbury Park 20, Palos Verdes 0
Santa Barbara 20, Oxnard Pacifica 7
Santa Clarita Christian 27, Trinity Classical Academy 18
Sierra Canyon 41, Paso Robles 3
Webb 46, California School for the Deaf Riverside 0
Villa Park 60, El Dorado 0
Westminster 41, Beckman 20
INTERSECTIONAL
Heritage Christian 70, New Designs Watts 12
8 MAN
SOUTHERN SECTION
NONLEAGUE
Academy of Careers and Exploration 52, La Verne Lutheran 0
Bloomington Christian 64, Lighthouse Christian 6
Sage Hill 35, Downey Calvary Chapel 34
INTERSECTIONAL
Animo Robinson 60, Laguna Blanca 20