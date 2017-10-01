Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.

Football: Saturday's scores

Eric Maddy

Saturday, Sept. 30

SOUTHERN SECTION

NONLEAGUE

Newbury Park 20, Palos Verdes 0

Santa Barbara 20, Oxnard Pacifica 7

Santa Clarita Christian 27, Trinity Classical Academy 18

Sierra Canyon 41, Paso Robles 3

Webb 46, California School for the Deaf Riverside 0

Villa Park 60, El Dorado 0

Westminster 41, Beckman 20

INTERSECTIONAL

Heritage Christian 70, New Designs Watts 12

8 MAN

SOUTHERN SECTION

NONLEAGUE

Academy of Careers and Exploration 52, La Verne Lutheran 0

Bloomington Christian 64, Lighthouse Christian 6

Sage Hill 35, Downey Calvary Chapel 34

INTERSECTIONAL

Animo Robinson 60, Laguna Blanca 20

