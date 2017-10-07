CALIFORNIA
Football: Saturday's scores

Eric Maddy

Saturday, October 7th

SOUTHERN SECTION

ANGELUS LEAGUE

Cathedral 57, Harvard-Westlake 20

SOUTH CATHOLIC LEAGUE

Verbum Dei 28, Bishop Montgomery 22

SOUTH VALLEY LEAGUE

Calvary Murrieta 43, Santa Rosa Academy 12

NONLEAGUE

Brentwood 56, McAuliffe 0

INTERSECTIONAL

Pine Valley Mountain Empire 44, Anza Hamilton 13

8 MAN

SOUTHERN SECTION

NONLEAGUE

Chadwick 67, Avalon 16

Downey Calvary Chapel 32, Lucerne Valley 12

Faith Baptist 56, Milken 0

Mission Prep 37, Windward 28

INTERSECTIONAL

Trona 70, Lone Pine 6

