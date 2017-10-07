Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Football: Saturday's scores
|Eric Maddy
Saturday, October 7th
SOUTHERN SECTION
ANGELUS LEAGUE
Cathedral 57, Harvard-Westlake 20
SOUTH CATHOLIC LEAGUE
Verbum Dei 28, Bishop Montgomery 22
SOUTH VALLEY LEAGUE
Calvary Murrieta 43, Santa Rosa Academy 12
NONLEAGUE
Brentwood 56, McAuliffe 0
INTERSECTIONAL
Pine Valley Mountain Empire 44, Anza Hamilton 13
8 MAN
SOUTHERN SECTION
NONLEAGUE
Chadwick 67, Avalon 16
Downey Calvary Chapel 32, Lucerne Valley 12
Faith Baptist 56, Milken 0
Mission Prep 37, Windward 28
INTERSECTIONAL
Trona 70, Lone Pine 6