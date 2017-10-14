Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.

Football: Saturday's scores

Eric Maddy

Saturday, October 14th

SOUTHERN SECTION

GOLD COAST - OCEAN LEAGUE

Brentwood 31, Campbell Hall 14

NONLEAGUE

Santa Clarita Christian 56, Vasquez 20

8 MAN

SOUTHERN SECTION

EXPRESSLEAGUE

Avalon 40, La Verne Lutheran 30

MT. PINOS LEAGUE

Villanova Prep 55, Cate 50

OMEGA LEAGUE

Hillcrest Christian 53, Bell-Jeff 24

NONLEAGUE

Downey Calvary Chapel 48, Flintridge Prep 42

Laguna Blanca 38, Price 0

Lancaster Desert Christian 51, Milken 8

Windward 43, University Careers & Sports Academy 8

