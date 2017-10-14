Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Football: Saturday's scores
|Eric Maddy
Saturday, October 14th
SOUTHERN SECTION
GOLD COAST - OCEAN LEAGUE
Brentwood 31, Campbell Hall 14
NONLEAGUE
Santa Clarita Christian 56, Vasquez 20
8 MAN
SOUTHERN SECTION
EXPRESSLEAGUE
Avalon 40, La Verne Lutheran 30
MT. PINOS LEAGUE
Villanova Prep 55, Cate 50
OMEGA LEAGUE
Hillcrest Christian 53, Bell-Jeff 24
NONLEAGUE
Downey Calvary Chapel 48, Flintridge Prep 42
Laguna Blanca 38, Price 0
Lancaster Desert Christian 51, Milken 8
Windward 43, University Careers & Sports Academy 8