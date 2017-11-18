Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.

Football: Saturday's scores

Eric Maddy

Saturday, November 18th

CITY

8-MAN CHAMPIONSHIP

Animo Robinson 34, Sherman Oaks CES 20

SOUTHERN SECTION

DIVISION 6

Quarterfinal

Mira Costa 45, Canyon Country Canyon 28

DIVISION 12

Quarterfinal

Big Bear 42, Patriot 14

DIVISION 1

Semifinal

Faith Baptist 56, Orcutt Academy 50

DIVISION 2

Semifinal

Laguna Blanca 42, Hesperia Christian 36

