Football: Saturday's scores
|Eric Maddy
Saturday, November 18th
CITY
8-MAN CHAMPIONSHIP
Animo Robinson 34, Sherman Oaks CES 20
SOUTHERN SECTION
DIVISION 6
Quarterfinal
Mira Costa 45, Canyon Country Canyon 28
DIVISION 12
Quarterfinal
Big Bear 42, Patriot 14
DIVISION 1
Semifinal
Faith Baptist 56, Orcutt Academy 50
DIVISION 2
Semifinal
Laguna Blanca 42, Hesperia Christian 36