Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.

Football: Saturday scores

Eric Maddy

Saturday, October 21st

CITY

METRO LEAGUE

Locke 50, Mendez 7

SOUTHERN SECTION

AMBASSADOR LEAGUE

Aquinas 63, Arrowhead Christian 0

CROSS VALLEY LEAGUE

Big Bear 55, Silver Valley 21

INLAND VALLEY LEAGUE

Riverside North 30, Riverside Poly 21

SAN JOAQUIN LEAGUE

Santa Clarita Christian 42, Capistrano Valley Christian 0

Webb 55, Southlands Christian 0

SANTA FE LEAGUE

St. Anthony 27, St. Genevieve 14

TRI-VALLEY LEAGUE

Bishop Diego 65, Santa Paula 0

INTERSECTIONAL

Bishop 60, Vasquez 14

CSDR 56, Phoenix (Ariz.) Phoenix Day School for the Deaf 14

8 MAN

SOUTHERN SECTION

MT. PINOS LEAGUE

Villanova Prep 46, Thacher 20

NONLEAGUE

Cate 34 Upland Christian 20

Chadwick 50, Downey Calvary Chapel 0

Faith Baptist 56, Price 0

