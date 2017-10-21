Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Football: Saturday scores
|Eric Maddy
Saturday, October 21st
CITY
METRO LEAGUE
Locke 50, Mendez 7
SOUTHERN SECTION
AMBASSADOR LEAGUE
Aquinas 63, Arrowhead Christian 0
CROSS VALLEY LEAGUE
Big Bear 55, Silver Valley 21
INLAND VALLEY LEAGUE
Riverside North 30, Riverside Poly 21
SAN JOAQUIN LEAGUE
Santa Clarita Christian 42, Capistrano Valley Christian 0
Webb 55, Southlands Christian 0
SANTA FE LEAGUE
St. Anthony 27, St. Genevieve 14
TRI-VALLEY LEAGUE
Bishop Diego 65, Santa Paula 0
INTERSECTIONAL
Bishop 60, Vasquez 14
CSDR 56, Phoenix (Ariz.) Phoenix Day School for the Deaf 14
8 MAN
SOUTHERN SECTION
MT. PINOS LEAGUE
Villanova Prep 46, Thacher 20
NONLEAGUE
Cate 34 Upland Christian 20
Chadwick 50, Downey Calvary Chapel 0
Faith Baptist 56, Price 0