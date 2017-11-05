Football: Southern Section at-large selections

At-large selections for the CIF-Southern Section football playoffs were announced this morning, in advance of pairings releases later today.

As expected, the Trinity League received all three of the at-large berths in Division 1, meaning that all six of the league teams will participate in the top division playoff.

Pairings will be posted as they are released between 10 a.m. and noon today.

A complete list of at-large selections is available at cifss.org/sport-news/2017-18-11-man-football-large-teams/.