Football: Southern Section-Ford 8-man playoff pairings
|Eric Maddy
DIVISION 1
First round, Friday-Saturday (exact dates/times tbd)
Downey Calvary Chapel (4-3) at No. 1 Faith Baptist (7-0)
Flintridge Prep (4-5) at Upland Christian (8-1)
Riverside County Education Academy (4-5) at Chadwick (9-0)
Lancaster Desert Christian (3-5) at No. 4 Orcutt Academy (7-2)
Sage Hill (6-1) at No. 3 Mojave (6-2)
Cate (5-3) at Academy of Careers & Exploration (6-2)
Windward (6-2) at Mission Prep (6-1)
Public Safety Academy (3-6) at No. 2 Villanova Prep (9-0)
Notes: Quarterfinals, Nov. 10-11; semifinals, Nov. 17-18. Championship, Nov. 24 or 25.
DIVISION 2
First round, Friday-Saturday (exact dates/times tbd)
St. Michael's Prep (3-5) at No. 1 Hesperia Christian (7-1)
Calvary Baptist (6-3) at Santa Maria Valley Christian (6-2)
Cornerstone Christian (6-3) at Laguna Blanca (5-2)
No. 4 Bermuda Dunes Desert Christian (7-3), bye
La Verne Lutheran (3-6) at No. 3 California Lutheran (7-2)
Bloomington Christian (7-2) at Hillcrest Christian (4-4)
University Careers & Sports Academy (4-3) at Rolling Hills Prep (5-3)
Crossroads Christian (3-4) at No. 2 Lancaster Baptist (4-3)
Notes: Quarterfinals, Nov. 10-11; semifinals, Nov, 17-18. Championship, Nov. 24 or 25.