Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.

Football: Southern Section-Ford 8-man playoff pairings

Eric Maddy

DIVISION 1

First round, Friday-Saturday (exact dates/times tbd)

Downey Calvary Chapel (4-3) at No. 1 Faith Baptist (7-0)

Flintridge Prep (4-5) at Upland Christian (8-1)

Riverside County Education Academy (4-5) at Chadwick (9-0)

Lancaster Desert Christian (3-5) at No. 4 Orcutt Academy (7-2)

 

Sage Hill (6-1) at No. 3 Mojave (6-2)

Cate (5-3) at Academy of Careers & Exploration (6-2)

Windward (6-2) at Mission Prep (6-1)

Public Safety Academy (3-6) at No. 2 Villanova Prep (9-0)

 

Notes: Quarterfinals, Nov. 10-11; semifinals, Nov. 17-18. Championship, Nov. 24 or 25.

 

 

DIVISION 2

First round, Friday-Saturday (exact dates/times tbd)

St. Michael's Prep (3-5) at No. 1 Hesperia Christian (7-1)

Calvary Baptist (6-3) at Santa Maria Valley Christian (6-2)

Cornerstone Christian (6-3) at Laguna Blanca (5-2)

No. 4 Bermuda Dunes Desert Christian (7-3), bye

 

La Verne Lutheran (3-6) at No. 3 California Lutheran (7-2)

Bloomington Christian (7-2) at Hillcrest Christian (4-4)

University Careers & Sports Academy (4-3) at Rolling Hills Prep (5-3)

Crossroads Christian (3-4) at No. 2 Lancaster Baptist (4-3)

 

Notes: Quarterfinals, Nov. 10-11; semifinals, Nov, 17-18. Championship, Nov. 24 or 25.

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
EDITION: California | U.S. & World
68°