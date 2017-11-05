Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Football: Southern Section-Ford playoff pairings
|Eric Maddy
FOOTBALL
SOUTHERN SECTION
THIS WILL BE UPDATED AS PAIRINGS ARE RELEASED (Divisions 8, 10, and 13 at noon).
Division 1
First round, Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Vista Murrieta (4-6) at #1 Mater Dei (10-0)
JSerra (7-3) at Long Beach Poly (8-2)
Servite (6-4) at Mission Viejo (10-0)
Orange Lutheran (5-5) at #4 Chaminade (9-1)
Bishop Amat (5-5) at #3 St. John Bosco (8-2)
San Clemente (9-1) at Rancho Cucamonga (9-1)
Santa Margarita (7-3) at Murrieta Valley (8-2)
Gardena Serra (6-4) at #2 Corona Centennial (8-1)
Division 2
First round, Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Tesoro (5-5) at #1 Upland (10-0)
Redlands East Valley (6-4) at Cathedral (9-1)
Edison (7-3) at La Habra (7-3)
Arroyo Grande (7-3) at #4 Oaks Christian (8-2)
Great Oak (5-5) at #3 Valencia (9-1)
Norco (6-4) at Los Alamitos (7-3)
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame (6-4) at Calabasas (9-1)
La Mirada (5-5) at #2 Heritage (9-1)
Division 3
First round, Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Crespi (1-9) at #1 Charter Oak (10-0)
Westlake (8-2) at Palos Verdes (7-3)
Hart (7-3) at Sierra Canyon (8-2)
Oak Hills (6-4) at #4 Rancho Verde (8-2)
Camarillo (5-5) at #3 Lompoc (10-0)
El Toro (6-4) at Villa Park (9-1)
La Serna (6-4) at St. Francis (9-1)
Newbury Park (5-5) at #2 Citrus Hill (9-1)
Division 4
First round, Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Carter (4-6) at #1 Capistrano Valley (10-0)
Damien (6-4) at Paso Robles (5-4)
Etiwanda (3-7) at Downey (8-2)
Eastvale Roosevelt (6-4) at #4 Corona del Mar (9-1)
#3 Corona Santiago (7-3) at Glendora (7-3)
Murrieta Mesa (7-3) at Colony (9-1)
San Juan Hills (5-5) at Redondo (6-4)
Palm Springs (4-6) at #2 Cajon (9-1)
Division 5
First round, Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Ventura (5-5) at #1 Paraclete (9-1)
Harvard-Westlake (8-2) at Santa Maria St. Joseph (6-4)
San Jacinto (7-3) at Paloma Valley (8-2)
La Quinta (6-4) at #4 Yucaipa (9-1)
Los Osos (5-5) at #3 Lawndale (10-0)
Los Altos (7-3) at Moorpark (8-2)
Chaparral (6-4) at Placentia Valencia (6-4)
Long Beach Wilson (5-5) at #2 Paramount (9-1)
Division 6
First round, Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Norte Vista (3-7) at #1 Bishop Diego (9-1)
Summit (5-5) at San Marino (7-2)
Sonora (6-4) at Saugus (4-6)
#4 St. Paul (4-6) at West Torrance (5-5)
Mira Costa (4-6) at #3 Crescenta Valley (8-2)
Canyon Country Canyon (5-5) at San Gorgonio (6-4)
Elsinore (6-4) at Fountain Valley (6-4)
#2 Golden Valley (5-5) at Nipomo (4-6)
Division 7
First round, Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Oxnard Pacifica (2-8) at #1 South Hills (8-1)
Tustin (8-2) at Burbank (8-2)
Don Lugo (8-2) at Pomona (6-4)
#4 Yorba Linda (7-3) at Monrovia (4-6)
Ayala (5-5) at #3 St. Margaret's (8-2)
Fullerton (6-4) at North Torrance (8-2)
Diamond Ranch (7-3) at Palmdale (7-3)
El Segundo (8-2) at #2 El Modena (8-2)
Division 9
First round, Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Maranatha (6-4) at #1 Aquinas (10-0)
Leuzinger (4-6) at Moreno Valley (8-2)
Cypress (7-3) at Agoura (6-4)
Saddleback Valley Christian (7-3) at #4 Palm Desert (9-1)
Chaffey (5-5) at #3 Mayfair (9-1)
Aliso Niguel (6-4) at Woodbridge (7-3)
Norwalk (7-3) at St. Anthony (7-3)
Rubidoux (5-5) at #2 Ridgecrest Burroughs (8-2)
Division 11
First round, Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Heritage Christian (8-1) at #1 Culver City (9-1)
Ramona (6-4) at Coachella Valley (8-2)
St. Genevieve (7-2) at Westminster (8-2)
Victor Valley (5-5) at #4 Covina (8-2)
#3 Arcadia (7-3) at Hillcrest (7-3)
Crean Lutheran (6-4) at Katella (9-1)
Jurupa Hills (6-4) at Rancho Mirage (7-3)
Lakeside (7-3) at #2 Arroyo (10-0)
Division 12
First round, Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Santa Ana Valley (3-7) at #1 Schurr (9-1)
Carpinteria (5-5) at Santa Maria (6-4)
Laguna Beach (5-5) at Rancho Christian (7-3)
El Dorado (5-5) at #4 South El Monte (9-1)
Banning (6-4) at #3 Big Bear (9-1)
Colton (6-4) at Patriot (7-3)
Verbum Dei (5-5) at Godinez (7-3)
Bell Gardens (5-5) at #2 Santa Ana (9-1)
Notes: Quarterfinals, Nov. 17, semifinals, Nov, 24. Championships, Dec. 1-2.