Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.

Football: This week's playoff schedule [updated with dates, times and sites]

FOOTBALL

CITY

OPEN DIVISION

Quarterfinals, Friday, 7 p.m.

No. 8 San Pedro (5-5) at No. 1 Narbonne (7-3)

No. 5 Birmingham (6-4) at No. 4 Fairfax (8-2)

No. 6 Venice (6-4) at No. 3 Carson (7-3)

No. 7 Wilmington Banning (6-4) at No. 2 Crenshaw (8-2)

 

DIVISION I

Quarterfinals, Friday, 7 p.m.

No. 8 Arleta (8-3) at No. 1 San Fernando (9-2)

No. 5 El Camino Real (6-5) at No. 4 Garfield (6-5)

No. 6 Dorsey (5-6) at No. 3 Palisades (8-3)

No. 7 Westchester (5-6) at No. 2 South Gate (8-3)

 

DIVISION II

Quarterfinals, Friday, 7 p.m.

No. 9 South East (4-7) at No. 1 Eagle Rock (10-1)

No. 12 Los Angeles University (3-8) at No. 4 Cleveland (6-5)

No. 6 Granada Hills (5-6) at No. 3 Reseda (10-1)

No. 7 Los Angeles Roosevelt (6-5) at No. 2 Huntington Park (8-3)

 

DIVISION III

Quarterfinals, Friday, 7 p.m.

No. 9 Monroe (4-7) at No. 1 Santee (10-1)

No. 5 Verdugo Hills (6-5) at No. 4 Torres (7-4)

No. 6 Los Angeles Wilson (6-5) at No. 3 Locke (9-2)

No. 10 Granada Hills Kennedy (3-8) vs. No. 2 Los Angeles Marshall (8-3) at Sotomayor

 

Notes: Semifinals, Nov. 24. Championships, Dec. 1-2 at El Camino College (Division I, Dec. 1 at 7 p.m.; Division III, Dec. 2 at 11 a.m.; Division II, Dec. 2 at 3 p.m.; Open Division, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m.).

 

CITY

8-MAN

Championship, Saturday, 6 p.m. at Fairfax

No. 2 Sherman Oaks CES (9-2) vs. No. 1 Animo Robinson (10-0)

 

 

 

FOOTBALL

SOUTHERN SECTION

DIVISION 1

Quarterfinals, Friday, 7 p.m.

No. 1 Mater Dei (11-0) vs. Long Beach Poly (9-2) at Veterans Stadium

Mission Viejo (11-0) vs. Orange Lutheran (6-5) at Orange Coast College

No. 3 St. John Bosco (9-2) at Rancho Cucamonga (10-1)

No. 2 Corona Centennial (9-1) at Murrieta Valley (9-2)

 

DIVISION 2

Quarterfinals, Friday, 7:30 p.m., unless noted

Cathedral (10-1) at No. 1 Upland (11-0), 7 p.m.

No. 4 Oaks Christian (9-2) vs. Edison (8-3) at Huntington Beach, 7 p.m.

No. 3 Valencia (10-1) at Norco (7-4)

Calabasas (10-1) at No. 2 Heritage (10-1)

 

DIVISION 3

Quarterfinals, Friday, 7:30 p.m., unless noted

No. 1 Charter Oak (11-0) at Westlake (9-2)

No. 4 Rancho Verde (9-2) vs. Hart (8-3) at College of Canyons, 7 p.m.

No. 3 Lompoc (11-0) at El Toro (7-4)

St. Francis (10-1) at No. 2 Citrus Hill (10-1), 7 p.m.

 

DIVISION 4

Quarterfinals, Friday, 7:30 p.m., unless noted

No. 1 Capistrano Valley (11-0) at Damien (7-4), 7 p.m.

Downey (9-2) vs. No. 4 Corona del Mar (10-1) at Newport Harbor

Glendora (8-3) at Murrieta Mesa (8-3), 7 p.m.

No. 2 Cajon (10-1) at San Juan Hills (6-5)

 

DIVISION 5

Quarterfinals, Friday, 7:30 p.m., unless noted

Santa Maria St. Joseph (7-4) vs. No. 1 Paraclete (10-1) at Antelope Valley College, 7 p.m.

No. 4 Yucaipa (10-1) at Paloma Valley (9-2), 7 p.m.

Moorpark (9-2) at No. 3 Lawndale (11-0)

No. 2 Paramount (10-1) at Chaparral (7-4)

 

DIVISION 6

Quarterfinals, Friday, 7:30 p.m., unless noted

San Marino (8-2) vs. No. 1 Bishop Diego (10-1) at Santa Barbara CC, 7 p.m.

Saugus (5-6) at No. 4 St. Paul (5-6)

Mira Costa (5-6) at Canyon Country Canyon (6-5), Saturday, 7 p.m.

Fountain Valley (7-4) vs. No. 2 Golden Valley (6-5) at Canyon Country Canyon, 7 p.m.

 

DIVISION 7

Quarterfinals, Friday, 7:30 p.m., unless noted

Burbank (9-2) vs. No. 1 South Hills (9-1) at Covina District Field, 7 p.m.

Don Lugo (9-2) at No. 4 Yorba Linda (8-3), 7 p.m.

No. 3 St. Margaret's (9-2) at Fullerton (7-4)

No. 2 El Modena (9-2) at Diamond Ranch (8-3)

 

DIVISION 8

Quarterfinals, Friday, 7:30 p.m., unless noted

No. 1 Rio Mesa (11-0) at Kaiser (8-3), 7 p.m.

No. 4 Antelope Valley (9-2) at Cerritos Valley Christian (9-2), 7 p.m.

Millikan (9-2) vs. No. 3 Grace Brethren (9-2) at Moorpark College

No. 2 Silverado (10-1) at Garden Grove (7-3)

 

DIVISION 9

Quarterfinals, Friday, 7:30 p.m., unless noted

Moreno Valley (9-2) at No. 1 Aquinas (11-0)

No. 4 Palm Desert (10-1) vs. Cypress (8-3) at Western, 7 p.m.

No. 3 Mayfair (10-1) vs. Woodbridge (8-3) at University, 7 p.m.

St. Anthony (8-3) at No. 2 Ridgecrest Burroughs (9-2), 7 p.m.

 

DIVISION 10

Quarterfinals, Friday, 7:30 p.m., unless noted

No. 1 Apple Valley (11-0) at Montebello (7-4), 7 p.m.

Quartz Hill (10-1) at No. 4 Grand Terrace (10-1)

No. 3 Garden Grove Pacifica (10-1) at Valley View (8-3)

No. 2 Dos Pueblos (10-1) at Gahr (8-3)

 

DIVISION 11

Quarterfinals, Friday, 7:30 p.m., unless noted

No. 1 Culver City (10-1) at Coachella Valley (9-2)

Westminster (9-2) vs.  No. 4 Covina (9-2) at Covina District Field, Thursday, 7 p.m.

Katella (10-1) at No. 3 Arcadia (8-3), 7 p.m.

No. 2 Arroyo (11-0) at Rancho Mirage (8-3), 7 p.m.

 

DIVISION 12

Quarterfinals, Friday, 7:30 p.m., unless noted

No. 1 Schurr (10-1) at Santa Maria (7-4), 7 p.m.

Rancho Christian (8-3) at No. 4 South El Monte (10-1)

Patriot (8-3) vs. No. 3 Big Bear (10-1) at Big Bear Middle School, Saturday, 1 p.m.

Godinez (8-3) vs.No. 2 Santa Ana (10-1) at Santa Ana Stadium, 7 p.m.

 

DIVISION 13

Quarterfinals, Friday, 7:30 p.m., unless noted

Santa Clara (9-2) vs. No. 1 Santa Clarita Christian (11-0) at Valencia, 7 p.m.

Rio Hondo Prep (7-3) vs. No. 4 Orange (9-2) at El Modena, 7 p.m.

Webb (9-2) vs. No. 3 Westminster La Quinta (10-1) at Garden Grove, Thursday, 7 p.m.

No. 2 Nogales (10-1) at Silver Valley (7-3), 7 p.m.

 

Notes: Semifinals, Nov. 24. Championships, Dec. 1-2.

 

 

SOUTHERN SECTION

8-MAN

DIVISION 1

Semifinals

No. 1 Faith Baptist (9-0) vs. No. 4 Orcutt Academy (9-2) at Pioneer Valley, Saturday, time TBD

No. 2 Villanova Prep (11-0) at No. 3 Mojave (8-2), Friday, 7:30 p.m.

 

Notes: Championship, Nov. 24 or 25.

 

 

DIVISION 2

Semifinals

No. 1 Hesperia Christian (9-1) at Laguna Blanca (7-2), Saturday, 1 p.m.

No. 2 Lancaster Baptist (6-3) at Bloomington Christian (9-2), Friday, 7 p.m.

 

Note: Championship will be Nov. 24 or 25.

 

