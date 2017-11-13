Football: This week's playoff schedule [updated with dates, times and sites]

FOOTBALL

CITY

OPEN DIVISION

Quarterfinals, Friday, 7 p.m.

No. 8 San Pedro (5-5) at No. 1 Narbonne (7-3)

No. 5 Birmingham (6-4) at No. 4 Fairfax (8-2)

No. 6 Venice (6-4) at No. 3 Carson (7-3)

No. 7 Wilmington Banning (6-4) at No. 2 Crenshaw (8-2)

DIVISION I

Quarterfinals, Friday, 7 p.m.

No. 8 Arleta (8-3) at No. 1 San Fernando (9-2)

No. 5 El Camino Real (6-5) at No. 4 Garfield (6-5)

No. 6 Dorsey (5-6) at No. 3 Palisades (8-3)

No. 7 Westchester (5-6) at No. 2 South Gate (8-3)

DIVISION II

Quarterfinals, Friday, 7 p.m.

No. 9 South East (4-7) at No. 1 Eagle Rock (10-1)

No. 12 Los Angeles University (3-8) at No. 4 Cleveland (6-5)

No. 6 Granada Hills (5-6) at No. 3 Reseda (10-1)

No. 7 Los Angeles Roosevelt (6-5) at No. 2 Huntington Park (8-3)

DIVISION III

Quarterfinals, Friday, 7 p.m.

No. 9 Monroe (4-7) at No. 1 Santee (10-1)

No. 5 Verdugo Hills (6-5) at No. 4 Torres (7-4)

No. 6 Los Angeles Wilson (6-5) at No. 3 Locke (9-2)

No. 10 Granada Hills Kennedy (3-8) vs. No. 2 Los Angeles Marshall (8-3) at Sotomayor

Notes: Semifinals, Nov. 24. Championships, Dec. 1-2 at El Camino College (Division I, Dec. 1 at 7 p.m.; Division III, Dec. 2 at 11 a.m.; Division II, Dec. 2 at 3 p.m.; Open Division, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m.).

CITY

8-MAN

Championship, Saturday, 6 p.m. at Fairfax

No. 2 Sherman Oaks CES (9-2) vs. No. 1 Animo Robinson (10-0)

FOOTBALL

SOUTHERN SECTION

DIVISION 1

Quarterfinals, Friday, 7 p.m.

No. 1 Mater Dei (11-0) vs. Long Beach Poly (9-2) at Veterans Stadium

Mission Viejo (11-0) vs. Orange Lutheran (6-5) at Orange Coast College

No. 3 St. John Bosco (9-2) at Rancho Cucamonga (10-1)

No. 2 Corona Centennial (9-1) at Murrieta Valley (9-2)

DIVISION 2

Quarterfinals, Friday, 7:30 p.m., unless noted

Cathedral (10-1) at No. 1 Upland (11-0), 7 p.m.

No. 4 Oaks Christian (9-2) vs. Edison (8-3) at Huntington Beach, 7 p.m.

No. 3 Valencia (10-1) at Norco (7-4)

Calabasas (10-1) at No. 2 Heritage (10-1)

DIVISION 3

Quarterfinals, Friday, 7:30 p.m., unless noted

No. 1 Charter Oak (11-0) at Westlake (9-2)

No. 4 Rancho Verde (9-2) vs. Hart (8-3) at College of Canyons, 7 p.m.

No. 3 Lompoc (11-0) at El Toro (7-4)

St. Francis (10-1) at No. 2 Citrus Hill (10-1), 7 p.m.

DIVISION 4

Quarterfinals, Friday, 7:30 p.m., unless noted

No. 1 Capistrano Valley (11-0) at Damien (7-4), 7 p.m.

Downey (9-2) vs. No. 4 Corona del Mar (10-1) at Newport Harbor

Glendora (8-3) at Murrieta Mesa (8-3), 7 p.m.

No. 2 Cajon (10-1) at San Juan Hills (6-5)

DIVISION 5

Quarterfinals, Friday, 7:30 p.m., unless noted

Santa Maria St. Joseph (7-4) vs. No. 1 Paraclete (10-1) at Antelope Valley College, 7 p.m.

No. 4 Yucaipa (10-1) at Paloma Valley (9-2), 7 p.m.

Moorpark (9-2) at No. 3 Lawndale (11-0)

No. 2 Paramount (10-1) at Chaparral (7-4)

DIVISION 6

Quarterfinals, Friday, 7:30 p.m., unless noted

San Marino (8-2) vs. No. 1 Bishop Diego (10-1) at Santa Barbara CC, 7 p.m.

Saugus (5-6) at No. 4 St. Paul (5-6)

Mira Costa (5-6) at Canyon Country Canyon (6-5), Saturday, 7 p.m.

Fountain Valley (7-4) vs. No. 2 Golden Valley (6-5) at Canyon Country Canyon, 7 p.m.

DIVISION 7

Quarterfinals, Friday, 7:30 p.m., unless noted

Burbank (9-2) vs. No. 1 South Hills (9-1) at Covina District Field, 7 p.m.

Don Lugo (9-2) at No. 4 Yorba Linda (8-3), 7 p.m.

No. 3 St. Margaret's (9-2) at Fullerton (7-4)

No. 2 El Modena (9-2) at Diamond Ranch (8-3)

DIVISION 8

Quarterfinals, Friday, 7:30 p.m., unless noted

No. 1 Rio Mesa (11-0) at Kaiser (8-3), 7 p.m.

No. 4 Antelope Valley (9-2) at Cerritos Valley Christian (9-2), 7 p.m.

Millikan (9-2) vs. No. 3 Grace Brethren (9-2) at Moorpark College

No. 2 Silverado (10-1) at Garden Grove (7-3)

DIVISION 9

Quarterfinals, Friday, 7:30 p.m., unless noted

Moreno Valley (9-2) at No. 1 Aquinas (11-0)

No. 4 Palm Desert (10-1) vs. Cypress (8-3) at Western, 7 p.m.

No. 3 Mayfair (10-1) vs. Woodbridge (8-3) at University, 7 p.m.

St. Anthony (8-3) at No. 2 Ridgecrest Burroughs (9-2), 7 p.m.

DIVISION 10

Quarterfinals, Friday, 7:30 p.m., unless noted

No. 1 Apple Valley (11-0) at Montebello (7-4), 7 p.m.

Quartz Hill (10-1) at No. 4 Grand Terrace (10-1)

No. 3 Garden Grove Pacifica (10-1) at Valley View (8-3)

No. 2 Dos Pueblos (10-1) at Gahr (8-3)

DIVISION 11

Quarterfinals, Friday, 7:30 p.m., unless noted

No. 1 Culver City (10-1) at Coachella Valley (9-2)

Westminster (9-2) vs. No. 4 Covina (9-2) at Covina District Field, Thursday, 7 p.m.

Katella (10-1) at No. 3 Arcadia (8-3), 7 p.m.

No. 2 Arroyo (11-0) at Rancho Mirage (8-3), 7 p.m.

DIVISION 12

Quarterfinals, Friday, 7:30 p.m., unless noted

No. 1 Schurr (10-1) at Santa Maria (7-4), 7 p.m.

Rancho Christian (8-3) at No. 4 South El Monte (10-1)

Patriot (8-3) vs. No. 3 Big Bear (10-1) at Big Bear Middle School, Saturday, 1 p.m.

Godinez (8-3) vs.No. 2 Santa Ana (10-1) at Santa Ana Stadium, 7 p.m.

DIVISION 13

Quarterfinals, Friday, 7:30 p.m., unless noted

Santa Clara (9-2) vs. No. 1 Santa Clarita Christian (11-0) at Valencia, 7 p.m.

Rio Hondo Prep (7-3) vs. No. 4 Orange (9-2) at El Modena, 7 p.m.

Webb (9-2) vs. No. 3 Westminster La Quinta (10-1) at Garden Grove, Thursday, 7 p.m.

No. 2 Nogales (10-1) at Silver Valley (7-3), 7 p.m.

Notes: Semifinals, Nov. 24. Championships, Dec. 1-2.

SOUTHERN SECTION

8-MAN

DIVISION 1

Semifinals

No. 1 Faith Baptist (9-0) vs. No. 4 Orcutt Academy (9-2) at Pioneer Valley, Saturday, time TBD

No. 2 Villanova Prep (11-0) at No. 3 Mojave (8-2), Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Notes: Championship, Nov. 24 or 25.

DIVISION 2

Semifinals

No. 1 Hesperia Christian (9-1) at Laguna Blanca (7-2), Saturday, 1 p.m.

No. 2 Lancaster Baptist (6-3) at Bloomington Christian (9-2), Friday, 7 p.m.

Note: Championship will be Nov. 24 or 25.