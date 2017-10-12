Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Football: Thursday's scores
|Eric Maddy
Thursday, October 12th
SOUTHERN SECTION
DE ANZA LEAGUE
Coachella Valley 29, Yucca Valley 28
DEL RIO LEAGUE
La Serna 52, Pioneer 7
GARDEN GROVE LEAGUE
Garden Grove 54, Los Amigos 0
Rancho Alamitos 42, Bolsa Grande 26
ORANGE LEAGUE
Anaheim 36, Savanna 22
ORANGE COAST LEAGUE
Godinez 36, Saddleback 14
PACIFIC LEAGUE
Burbank 42, Pasadena 0
PALOMARES LEAGUE
Glendora 45, Diamond Bar 13
RIVER VALLEY LEAGUE
La Sierra 31, Ramona 27
SAN ANDREAS LEAGUE
Jurupa Hills 56, Arroyo Valley 19
SAN GABRIEL VALLEY LEAGUE
Downey 62, Dominguez 14
SUNKIST LEAGUE
Summit 35, Fontana 0
SUNSET LEAGUE
Los Alamitos 64, Marina 0
NONLEAGUE
El Dorado 13, Anaheim Canyon 12
El Modena 49, Foothill 7
Riverside Prep 48, Ribet Academy 0