Football: Thursday's scores

Eric Maddy

Thursday, October 12th

SOUTHERN SECTION

DE ANZA LEAGUE

Coachella Valley 29, Yucca Valley 28

DEL RIO LEAGUE

La Serna 52, Pioneer 7

GARDEN GROVE LEAGUE

Garden Grove 54, Los Amigos 0

Rancho Alamitos 42, Bolsa Grande 26

ORANGE LEAGUE

Anaheim 36, Savanna 22

ORANGE COAST LEAGUE

Godinez 36, Saddleback 14

PACIFIC LEAGUE

Burbank 42, Pasadena 0

PALOMARES LEAGUE

Glendora 45, Diamond Bar 13

RIVER VALLEY LEAGUE

La Sierra 31, Ramona 27

SAN ANDREAS LEAGUE

Jurupa Hills 56, Arroyo Valley 19

SAN GABRIEL VALLEY LEAGUE

Downey 62, Dominguez 14

SUNKIST LEAGUE

Summit 35, Fontana 0

SUNSET LEAGUE

Los Alamitos 64, Marina 0

NONLEAGUE

El Dorado 13, Anaheim Canyon 12

El Modena 49, Foothill 7

Riverside Prep 48, Ribet Academy 0

