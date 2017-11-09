Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.

Football: Thursday's scores

Eric Maddy

Thursday, November 9th

CITY

DIVISION I

First round

San Fernando 46, Hawkins 0

Arleta 35, Jefferson 27

El Camino Real 30, Los Angeles Hamilton 18

Garfield 43, Taft 7

Palisades 56, Canoga Park 6

Dorsey 63, Sylmar 0

Westchester 38, Grant 14

South Gate 56, Los Angeles 7

DIVISION II

First round

Eagle Rock 50, Hollywood 13

South East 28, View Park 20

Los Angeles University 35, Bell 21

Cleveland 45, West Adams 14

Reseda 62, Franklin 21

Granada Hills 39, Chavez 20

Los Angeles Roosevelt 22, Washington 20

Huntington Park 40, Belmont 8

DIVISION III

First round

Santee 56, Van Nuys 14

Monroe 27, Contreras 6

Verdugo Hills 25, Fremont 10

Torres 34, Los Angeles Jordan 6

Locke 56, Bernstein 14

Los Angeles Wilson 28, Sun Valley Poly 14

Granada Hills Kennedy 35, North Hollywood 21

Los Angeles Marshall 49, Legacy 13

8-MAN

Semifinals

Animo Robinson 58, North Valley Military 0

Sherman Oaks CES 54, Bright Star 8

SOUTHERN SECTION

DIVISION 2

First round

Upland 59, Tesoro 12

DIVISION 7

First round

South Hills 42, Oxnard Pacifica 21

El Modena 38, El Segundo 22

DIVISION 8

First round

Garden Grove 42, Sunny Hills 28

DIVISION 11

First round

Katella 35, Crean Lutheran 21

DIVISION 13

First round

Nogales 42, La Puente 0

