Football: Thursday's scores
|Eric Maddy
Thursday, November 9th
CITY
DIVISION I
First round
San Fernando 46, Hawkins 0
Arleta 35, Jefferson 27
El Camino Real 30, Los Angeles Hamilton 18
Garfield 43, Taft 7
Palisades 56, Canoga Park 6
Dorsey 63, Sylmar 0
Westchester 38, Grant 14
South Gate 56, Los Angeles 7
DIVISION II
First round
Eagle Rock 50, Hollywood 13
South East 28, View Park 20
Los Angeles University 35, Bell 21
Cleveland 45, West Adams 14
Reseda 62, Franklin 21
Granada Hills 39, Chavez 20
Los Angeles Roosevelt 22, Washington 20
Huntington Park 40, Belmont 8
DIVISION III
First round
Santee 56, Van Nuys 14
Monroe 27, Contreras 6
Verdugo Hills 25, Fremont 10
Torres 34, Los Angeles Jordan 6
Locke 56, Bernstein 14
Los Angeles Wilson 28, Sun Valley Poly 14
Granada Hills Kennedy 35, North Hollywood 21
Los Angeles Marshall 49, Legacy 13
8-MAN
Semifinals
Animo Robinson 58, North Valley Military 0
Sherman Oaks CES 54, Bright Star 8
SOUTHERN SECTION
DIVISION 2
First round
Upland 59, Tesoro 12
DIVISION 7
First round
South Hills 42, Oxnard Pacifica 21
El Modena 38, El Segundo 22
DIVISION 8
First round
Garden Grove 42, Sunny Hills 28
DIVISION 11
First round
Katella 35, Crean Lutheran 21
DIVISION 13
First round
Nogales 42, La Puente 0