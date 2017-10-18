Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Former Taft guard Spencer Dinwiddie launches scholarship program
Former Taft guard Spencer Dinwiddie, who plays for the Brooklyn Nets, is joining with the United Negro College Fund to support the Dinwiddie Scholars progam.
Dinwiddie Scholars is a need- and merit-based scholarship open to low-income minority students from Brooklyn and Los Angeles. Scholars will receive up to $20,000 in scholarships per year.
The Dinwiddie Family Foundation will conduct outreach for eligible students.
Here's the link for additional information.