Former Taft guard Spencer Dinwiddie launches scholarship program

Former Taft guard Spencer Dinwiddie, who plays for the Brooklyn Nets, is joining with the United Negro College Fund to support the Dinwiddie Scholars progam.

Dinwiddie Scholars is a need- and merit-based scholarship open to low-income minority students from Brooklyn and Los Angeles. Scholars will receive up to $20,000 in scholarships per year.

The Dinwiddie Family Foundation will conduct outreach for eligible students.

Here's the link for additional information.