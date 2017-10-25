Free clinic for youth basketball coaches set for Nov. 19 at Crespi

Crespi High School will be the site for a free coaching clinic for boys and girls basketball coaches as well as athletic directors for all Catholic Youth Organization groups and middle schools on Nov. 19 from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

High school coaches Ryan Bailey (Brentwood), Jamal Adams (Loyola), John Fischer (Cleveland) and Russell White (Crespi) will be featured at the clinic as part of the Saint Sebastian Sports Project.

RSVP to anne@saintsebastianproject.org.