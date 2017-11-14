Freshman Zoe Campos of West Ranch wins CIF state girls' golf championship

Freshman Zoe Campos of West Ranch won the CIF state individual girls' golf championship on Tuesday by shooting a 2-under 69 at Poppy Hills.

She was four strokes ahead of her nearest competitor, Brianna Navarrosa of Chula Vista Mater Dei.

Campos, a UCLA commit, played in the U.S. Women's Amateur last summer. Imagine what she might accomplish over the next three years at West Ranch.

Irvine University won the CIF team championship over Troy.