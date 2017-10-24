Garfield beats the heat with early morning workout

Garfield football players work out Tuesday morning, trying to beat the heat.

With excessive-heat warnings, the Garfield football team decided to take action by working out early Tuesday morning.

By 6 a.m. the Bulldogs were getting their work in while preparing for Friday's showdown against rival Roosevelt at East L.A. College.

Triple-digit temperatures are projected throughout the L.A. area.

And there is one additional benefit to an early morning workout: The Bulldogs will have plenty of time to watch the Dodgers play at 5 p.m. in the World Series opener against the Astros.