Garfield beats the heat with early morning workout
|Eric Sondheimer
With excessive-heat warnings, the Garfield football team decided to take action by working out early Tuesday morning.
By 6 a.m. the Bulldogs were getting their work in while preparing for Friday's showdown against rival Roosevelt at East L.A. College.
Triple-digit temperatures are projected throughout the L.A. area.
And there is one additional benefit to an early morning workout: The Bulldogs will have plenty of time to watch the Dodgers play at 5 p.m. in the World Series opener against the Astros.