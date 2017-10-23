Garfield takes seven-game win streak into East L.A. Classic

Linebacker Chris Campos of Roosevelt poses with running back Ty'Jon Delancy of Garfield before the 2013 East L.A. Classic

Garfield vs. Roosevelt. East L.A. Classic. Yes, it's the week to get fired up.

Alumni are making plans. Homecoming preparations for both teams are under way. Garfield will take a seven-game winning streak into the series that takes place on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at East Los Angeles College.

"That means a lot of trash talking back and forth," Garfield Coach Lorenzo Hernandez said of the rivalry game. "It means a lot of people asking for tickets and a lot of people calling and wanting you to win."

Roosevelt (4-4) has made improvement under second-year Coach Ricardo Zepeda.

Garfield (3-5) has struggled with injuries, but Hernandez said the East L.A. Classic is like the greatest healer in history.

"It has magical healing powers," he said. "Suddenly everybody is cured. There's no more injuries. It's truly amazing."