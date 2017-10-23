Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Garfield takes seven-game win streak into East L.A. Classic
|Eric Sondheimer
Garfield vs. Roosevelt. East L.A. Classic. Yes, it's the week to get fired up.
Alumni are making plans. Homecoming preparations for both teams are under way. Garfield will take a seven-game winning streak into the series that takes place on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at East Los Angeles College.
"That means a lot of trash talking back and forth," Garfield Coach Lorenzo Hernandez said of the rivalry game. "It means a lot of people asking for tickets and a lot of people calling and wanting you to win."
Roosevelt (4-4) has made improvement under second-year Coach Ricardo Zepeda.
Garfield (3-5) has struggled with injuries, but Hernandez said the East L.A. Classic is like the greatest healer in history.
"It has magical healing powers," he said. "Suddenly everybody is cured. There's no more injuries. It's truly amazing."