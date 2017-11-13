Get ready for lots of offense when Norco faces Valencia in Division 2 playoff game on TV

If you like offense, Friday's Southern Section Division 2 quarterfinal football playoff game between Norco and visiting Valencia should have lots of touchdowns being scored.

Norco has scored 56 and 83 points in its last two games. Running back Travis Dye ran for 346 yards and six touchdowns against Eastvale Roosevelt and 331 yards and six touchdowns against Los Alamitos.

Valencia has scored 64, 59 and 54 points in its last three games. Mykael Wright has been rising up as a receiver and defensive back. Quarterback Connor Downs has passed for 2,641 yards and 25 touchdowns.

The game will be televised by Fox Sports West.

Other games on Prep Zone: Corona Centennial vs. Murrieta Valley; Mater Dei vs. Long Beach Poly; St. John Bosco vs. Rancho Cucamonga; Oaks Christian vs. Edison.