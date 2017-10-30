Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.

Girls' tennis: City playoff pairings

GIRLS' TENNIS

CITY

OPEN DIVISION

Semifinals, Thursday, 12:30 p.m.

#4 El Camino Real at #1 Palisades

#3 Granada Hills at #2 Cleveland

 

Notes: Championship, Nov. 7, 11 a.m. at Balboa Sports Center (Encino).

 

 

DIVISION I

First round, Thursday, 12:30 p.m.

#1 Eagle Rock, bye

#9 Wilmington Banning at #8 Chatsworth

#12 Franklin at #5 North Hollywood

#4 Bell, bye

#3 Los Angeles Marshall, bye

#11 Downtown Magnets at #6 Narbonne

#10 Taft at #7 Van Nuys

#2 Carson, bye

 

Notes: Quarterfinals, Nov. 7, 12:30 p.m.; semifinals, Nov, 9, 12:30 p.m. Championship, Nov. 13, 11 a.m. at Balboa Sports Center (Encino).

 

 

DIVISION 2

First round, Thursday, 12:30 p.m.

#16 Elizabeth at #1 Los Angeles CES

#9 Sylmar at #8 Monroe

#12 South East at #5 Gardena

#13 Los Angeles Hamilton at #4 Sherman Oaks CES

#14 Garfield at #3 Venice

#11 Granada Hills Kennedy at #6 Los Angeles University

#10 Jefferson at #7 San Fernando

#15 Santee at #2 Birmingham

 

Notes: Quarterfinals, Nov. 7, 12:30 p.m.; semifinals, Nov, 9, 12:30 p.m. Championship, Nov. 14, 11 a.m. at Balboa Sports Center (Encino).

