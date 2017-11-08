Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Girls' tennis: City playoff results and updated pairings
|Eric Maddy
GIRLS' TENNIS
CITY
OPEN DIVISION
Championship, Tuesday
Palisades 7, Cleveland 0
DIVISION I
Quarterfinals, Tuesday
Eagle Rock 7, Chatsworth 0
North Hollywood 4, Bell 3
Los Angeles Marshall 5, Downtown Magnets 2
Carson 4, Van Nuys 3
Semifinals, Thursday, 12:30 p.m.
#5 North Hollywood at #1 Eagle Rock
#3 Los Angeles Marshall at #2 Carson
Notes: Championship, Nov. 13, 11 a.m. at Balboa Sports Center (Encino).
DIVISION 2
Quarterfinals, Tuesday
Los Angeles CES 5, Monroe 2
Sherman Oaks CES 6, Gardena 1
Venice 6, Los Angeles University 1
Birmingham 4, San Fernando 3
Semifinals, Thursday, 12:30 p.m.
#4 Sherman Oaks CES at #1 Los Angeles CES
#3 Venice at #2 Birmingham
Notes: Championship, Nov. 14, 11 a.m. at Balboa Sports Center (Encino).