Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Girls tennis: City semifinal results and championship schedule
|Eric Maddy
GIRLS TENNIS
CITY
DIVISION I
Semifinals, Thursday
Eagle Rock 6, North Hollywood 1
Carson 6, Los Angeles Marshall 1
Championship, Monday, 11 a.m. at Balboa Sports Center (Encino).
#1 Eagle Rock vs. #2 Carson
DIVISION 2
Semifinals, Thursday
Sherman Oaks CES 5, Los Angeles CES 2
Venice 5. Birmingham 2
Championship, Tuesday, 11 a.m. at Balboa Sports Center (Encino).
#3 Venice vs. #4 Sherman Oaks CES