Girls tennis: Southern California regional pairings

Eric Maddy

GIRLS TENNIS

CIF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL

at Claremont Club

Quarterfinals, Friday

San Diego Torrey Pines vs. Palisades, 12:15 p.m.

Irvine University vs. Arcadia, 12:15 p.m.

Peninsula vs. San Diego Canyon Crest, 10:45 a.m.

Fresno Clovis North vs. Corona del Mar, 10:45 a.m.

Notes: Semifinals, Friday, 3:15 and 1:45 p.m. Championship, Saturday, 1:30 p.m.

