Girls tennis: Southern California regional pairings
|Eric Maddy
GIRLS TENNIS
CIF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL
at Claremont Club
Quarterfinals, Friday
San Diego Torrey Pines vs. Palisades, 12:15 p.m.
Irvine University vs. Arcadia, 12:15 p.m.
Peninsula vs. San Diego Canyon Crest, 10:45 a.m.
Fresno Clovis North vs. Corona del Mar, 10:45 a.m.
Notes: Semifinals, Friday, 3:15 and 1:45 p.m. Championship, Saturday, 1:30 p.m.