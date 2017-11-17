Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.

GIrls' tennis: Southern California Regional results and championship schedule

Eric Maddy

GIRLS' TENNIS

CIF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL

Quarterfinals, Friday

San Diego Torrey Pines 7, Palisades 0

Arcadia 6, Irvine University 1

Peninsula 6, San Diego Canyon Crest 1

Corona del Mar 7, Fresno Clovis North 0

 

Semifinals, Friday

Arcadia 6, San Diego Torrey Pines 1

Corona del Mar 7, Peninsula 0

 

Championship, Saturday, 1:30 p.m. at Claremont Club

Arcadia vs. Corona del Mar

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
EDITION: California | U.S. & World
63°