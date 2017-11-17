Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
GIrls' tennis: Southern California Regional results and championship schedule
|Eric Maddy
GIRLS' TENNIS
CIF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL
Quarterfinals, Friday
San Diego Torrey Pines 7, Palisades 0
Arcadia 6, Irvine University 1
Peninsula 6, San Diego Canyon Crest 1
Corona del Mar 7, Fresno Clovis North 0
Semifinals, Friday
Arcadia 6, San Diego Torrey Pines 1
Corona del Mar 7, Peninsula 0
Championship, Saturday, 1:30 p.m. at Claremont Club
Arcadia vs. Corona del Mar