Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Girls' tennis: Southern Section semifinal results and championship schedule
GIRLS' TENNIS
SOUTHERN SECTION
DIVISION 1
Semifinals, Wednesday
Corona del Mar 10, Arcadia 8
Irvine University 12, Peninsula 6
DIVISION 2
Semifinals, Wednesday
Beckman 13, Santa Monica 5
Marlborough 11, Orange Lutheran 7
DIVISION 3
Semifinals, Wednesday
Crescenta Valley 12, Brentwood 6
Redlands 14, Chadwick 4
DIVISION 4
Semifinals, Wednesday
Rancho Mirage 11, Elsinore 7
Glendale 12, Hemet 6
DIVISION 5
Semifinals, Wednesday
Orange 9, Maranatha 9 (Orange wins on games, 81-69)
Temescal Canyon 11, Montclair 7
Championships, Friday at Claremont Club
Division 2: #1 Beckman vs. Marlborough, 10:30 a.m.
Division 3: #1 Crescenta Valley vs. #2 Redlands, 11 a.m.
Division 1: #1 Corona del Mar vs. Irvine University, 11:15 a.m.
Division 4: #4 Rancho Mirage vs. #2 Glendale, 1 p.m.
Division 5: #4 Orange vs. #2 Temescal Canyon, 1:30 p.m.