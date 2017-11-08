Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.

Girls' tennis: Southern Section semifinal results and championship schedule

GIRLS' TENNIS

SOUTHERN SECTION

DIVISION 1

Semifinals, Wednesday

Corona del Mar 10, Arcadia 8

Irvine University 12, Peninsula 6

 

DIVISION 2

Semifinals, Wednesday

Beckman 13, Santa Monica 5

Marlborough 11, Orange Lutheran 7

 

DIVISION 3

Semifinals, Wednesday

Crescenta Valley 12, Brentwood 6

Redlands 14, Chadwick 4

 

DIVISION 4

Semifinals, Wednesday

Rancho Mirage 11, Elsinore 7

Glendale 12, Hemet 6

 

DIVISION 5

Semifinals, Wednesday

Orange 9, Maranatha 9 (Orange wins on games, 81-69)

Temescal Canyon 11, Montclair 7

 

Championships, Friday at Claremont Club

Division 2: #1 Beckman vs. Marlborough, 10:30 a.m.

Division 3: #1 Crescenta Valley vs. #2 Redlands, 11 a.m.

Division 1: #1 Corona del Mar vs. Irvine University, 11:15 a.m.

Division 4: #4 Rancho Mirage vs. #2 Glendale, 1 p.m.

Division 5: #4 Orange vs. #2 Temescal Canyon, 1:30 p.m.

Latest updates

