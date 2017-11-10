Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Girls' tennis: Southern Section Championship results
|Eric Maddy
GIRLS' TENNIS
SOUTHERN SECTION CHAMPIONSHIPS, Friday
Division 1: Corona del Mar 13, Irvine University 5
Division 2: Beckman 14, Marlborough 4
Division 3: Redlands 10, Crescenta Valley 8
Division 4: Glendale 10, Rancho Mirage 8
Division 5: Temescal Canyon 13, Orange 5