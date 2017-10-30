Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Girls' tennis: Southern Section-Ford playoff pairings
SOUTHERN SECTION
DIVISION 1
First round, Wednesday, 2 p.m.
#1 Corona del Mar, bye
Arroyo Grande at San Marcos
Valencia at San Marino
San Clemente at Santa Margarita
Palos Verdes at Harvard-Westlake
Aliso Niguel at Murrieta Valley
Northwood at Newport Harbor
Camarillo at #4 Arcadia
Westlake at #3 Campbell Hall
Los Alamitos at West Ranch
Mira Costa at Cate
Irvine University at Sage Hill
Mater Dei at Dana Hills
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame at Oaks Christian
Troy at King
#2 Peninsula, bye
DIVISION 2
Wild-card matches, Tuesday, 2 p.m. unless noted
A--Burbank at Hart, 1 p.m.
B--Yucaipa at Temecula Valley
C--Viewpoint at Santa Barbara
D--Temple City at Marlborough
First round, Wednesday, 2 p.m.
#1 Beckman at Laguna Beach
Cypress at Sunny Hills
Edison at Riverside Poly
Winner wild-card A at Dos Pueblos
Xavier Prep at El Dorado
Calabasas at South Torrance
Winner wild-card B at Walnut
#4 Corona Santiago at Santa Monica
#3 Orange Lutheran at Palm Desert
Winner wild-card C at Simi Valley
La Canada at Ayala
St. Margaret’s at Great Oak
San Luis Obispo at Los Osos
Thacher at Placentia Valencia
Oak Park at Orcutt Academy
Winner wild-card D at #2 Foothill
DIVISION 3
Wild-card matches, Tuesday, 2 p.m.
A--Atascadero at Santa Ynez
B--Fullerton at Pasadena Poly
C-- Diamond Bar at La Quinta
D--Trabuco Hills at Garden Grove Pacifica
E--Palm Springs at Corona Centennial
First round, Wednesday, 2 p.m.
Marymount at #1 Crescenta Valley
Winner wild-card A at Warren
Redlands East Valley at Garden Grove
Winner wild-card B at Cerritos
Brentwood at Rio Mesa
Mayfield at La Serna
Long Beach Wilson at Capistrano Valley
Winner wild-card C at #4 Anaheim Canyon
Winner wild-card D at #3 Long Beach Poly
Brea Olinda at Hacienda Heights Wilson
El Segundo at Chadwick
Lompoc Cabrillo at Chaminade
Tesoro at Claremont
Santa Ana Calvary Chapel at Serrano
Oxford Academy at Alhambra
Winner wild-card E at #2 Redlands
DIVISION 4
Wild-card matches, Tuesday, 2 p.m.
A--Charter Oak at Rowland
B--CAMS at Arlington
C--Citrus Valley at Rancho Cucamonga
D--Gahr at Ridgecrest Burroughs
E--St. Lucy’s at Westminster La Quinta
F--Paso Robles at North Torrance
G--Le Lycee at San Jacinto
H--Hueneme at Mayfair
I--Louisville at Lakewood
J--Linfield Christian at Riverside North
K--Bolsa Grande at Estancia
L--Bellflower at Chino
M--San Dimas at El Rancho
N--Morro Bay at Foothill Tech
O--#2 Glendale at Keppel
First round, Wednesday, 2 p.m.
Winner wild-card A at #1 Elsinore
Winner wild-card B at Webb
Winner wild-card C at Canoga Park AGBU
Archer at Santa Fe
Winner wild-card D at Arroyo
Winner wild-card E at Magnolia
Winner wild-card F at Bishop Montgomery
Winner wild-card G at #4 Rancho Mirage
Winner wild-card H at #3 Hemet
Winner wild-card I at Downey
Winner wild-card J at Alta Loma
Winner wild-card K at Oakwood
Winner wild-card L at Rosemead
Winner wild-card M at Quartz Hill
Winner wild-card N at Oxnard Pacifica
Winner wild-card O at Gladstone
DIVISION 5
Wild-card matches, Tuesday, 2 p.m. unless noted
A-- Coachella Valley at Beaumont
B--La Mirada at Santa Paula
C--Montebello at de Toledo
D--Highland at La Salle
E--Oak Hills at Granite Hills
F--El Monte at San Gorgonio
G--Big Bear at Woodcrest Christian
H--Adelanto at Jurupa Valley
I--Lakewood St. Joseph at Century
J--Paloma Valley at Grand Terrace, 1 p.m.
K--La Puente at Vista del Lago
L--Azusa at #3 Montclair
M--Arroyo Valley at Garey
N--Segerstrom at Cerritos Valley Christian
O--Ontario Christian at Eastside
P--Nordhoff at Coast Union
Q--Hillcrest at Twentynine Palms
R--Lancaster at Westminster
S--Katella at Fairmont Prep
T--Ontario at #2 Temescal Canyon
First round, Wednesday, 2 p.m.
Winner wild-card A at #1 Maranatha
Winner wild-card B at Laguna Blanca
Winner wild-card C at Edgewood
Winner wild-card D at winner wild-card E
Winner wild-card F at Duarte
Winner wild-card H at winner wild-card G
Winner wild-card I at winner wild-card J
Winner wild-card K at #4 Orange
Winner wild-card L at Silverado
Winner wild-card M at St. Bonaventure
Winner wild-card N at Norte Vista
Winner wild-card O at winner wild-card P
Winner wild-card Q at Aquinas
Winner wild-card R at Rim of the World
Winner wild-card S at Summit
Winner wild-card T at Rubidoux
Notes: Second round, Friday; quarterfinals, Nov. 6; semifinals, Nov. 8. Championships, Nov. 10 at Claremont Club.