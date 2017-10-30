Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.

Girls' tennis: Southern Section-Ford playoff pairings

SOUTHERN SECTION

DIVISION 1

First round, Wednesday, 2 p.m.

#1 Corona del Mar, bye

Arroyo Grande at San Marcos

Valencia at San Marino

San Clemente at Santa Margarita

Palos Verdes at Harvard-Westlake

Aliso Niguel at Murrieta Valley

Northwood at Newport Harbor

Camarillo at #4 Arcadia

 

Westlake at #3 Campbell Hall

Los Alamitos at West Ranch

Mira Costa at Cate

Irvine University at Sage Hill

Mater Dei at Dana Hills

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame at Oaks Christian

Troy at King

#2 Peninsula, bye

 

 

DIVISION 2

Wild-card matches, Tuesday, 2 p.m. unless noted

A--Burbank at Hart, 1 p.m.

B--Yucaipa at Temecula Valley

C--Viewpoint at Santa Barbara

D--Temple City at Marlborough

 

First round, Wednesday, 2 p.m.

#1 Beckman at Laguna Beach

Cypress at Sunny Hills

Edison at Riverside Poly

Winner wild-card A at Dos Pueblos

Xavier Prep at El Dorado

Calabasas at South Torrance

Winner wild-card B at Walnut

#4 Corona Santiago at Santa Monica

 

#3 Orange Lutheran at Palm Desert

Winner wild-card C at Simi Valley

La Canada at Ayala

St. Margaret’s at Great Oak

San Luis Obispo at Los Osos

Thacher at Placentia Valencia

Oak Park at Orcutt Academy

Winner wild-card D at #2 Foothill

 

 

DIVISION 3

Wild-card matches, Tuesday, 2 p.m.

A--Atascadero at Santa Ynez

B--Fullerton at Pasadena Poly

C-- Diamond Bar at La Quinta

D--Trabuco Hills at Garden Grove Pacifica

E--Palm Springs at Corona Centennial

 

First round, Wednesday, 2 p.m.

Marymount at #1 Crescenta Valley

Winner wild-card A at Warren

Redlands East Valley at Garden Grove

Winner wild-card B at Cerritos

Brentwood at Rio Mesa

Mayfield at La Serna

Long Beach Wilson at Capistrano Valley

Winner wild-card C at #4 Anaheim Canyon

 

Winner wild-card D at #3 Long Beach Poly

Brea Olinda at Hacienda Heights Wilson

El Segundo at Chadwick

Lompoc Cabrillo at Chaminade

Tesoro at Claremont

Santa Ana Calvary Chapel at Serrano

Oxford Academy at Alhambra

Winner wild-card E at #2 Redlands

 

 

DIVISION 4

Wild-card matches, Tuesday, 2 p.m.

A--Charter Oak at Rowland

B--CAMS at Arlington

C--Citrus Valley at Rancho Cucamonga

D--Gahr at Ridgecrest Burroughs

E--St. Lucy’s at Westminster La Quinta

F--Paso Robles at North Torrance

G--Le Lycee at San Jacinto

H--Hueneme at Mayfair

I--Louisville at Lakewood

J--Linfield Christian at Riverside North

K--Bolsa Grande at Estancia

L--Bellflower at Chino

M--San Dimas at El Rancho

N--Morro Bay at Foothill Tech

O--#2 Glendale at Keppel

 

First round, Wednesday, 2 p.m.

Winner wild-card A at #1 Elsinore

Winner wild-card B at Webb

Winner wild-card C at Canoga Park AGBU

Archer at Santa Fe

Winner wild-card D at Arroyo

Winner wild-card E at Magnolia

Winner wild-card F at Bishop Montgomery

Winner wild-card G at #4 Rancho Mirage

Winner wild-card H at #3 Hemet

Winner wild-card I at Downey

Winner wild-card J at Alta Loma

Winner wild-card K at Oakwood

Winner wild-card L at Rosemead

Winner wild-card M at Quartz Hill

Winner wild-card N at Oxnard Pacifica

Winner wild-card O at Gladstone

 

 

DIVISION 5

Wild-card matches, Tuesday, 2 p.m. unless noted

A-- Coachella Valley at Beaumont

B--La Mirada at Santa Paula

C--Montebello at de Toledo

D--Highland at La Salle

E--Oak Hills at Granite Hills

F--El Monte at San Gorgonio

G--Big Bear at Woodcrest Christian

H--Adelanto at Jurupa Valley

I--Lakewood St. Joseph at Century

J--Paloma Valley at Grand Terrace, 1 p.m.

K--La Puente at Vista del Lago

L--Azusa at #3 Montclair

M--Arroyo Valley at Garey

N--Segerstrom at Cerritos Valley Christian

O--Ontario Christian at Eastside

P--Nordhoff at Coast Union

Q--Hillcrest at Twentynine Palms

R--Lancaster at Westminster

S--Katella at Fairmont Prep

T--Ontario at #2 Temescal Canyon

 

First round, Wednesday, 2 p.m.

Winner wild-card A at #1 Maranatha

Winner wild-card B at Laguna Blanca

Winner wild-card C at Edgewood

Winner wild-card D at winner wild-card E

Winner wild-card F at Duarte

Winner wild-card H at winner wild-card G

Winner wild-card I at winner wild-card J

Winner wild-card K at #4 Orange

 

Winner wild-card L at Silverado

Winner wild-card M at St. Bonaventure

Winner wild-card N at Norte Vista

Winner wild-card O at winner wild-card P

Winner wild-card Q at Aquinas

Winner wild-card R at Rim of the World

Winner wild-card S at Summit

Winner wild-card T at Rubidoux

 

Notes: Second round, Friday; quarterfinals, Nov. 6; semifinals, Nov. 8. Championships, Nov. 10 at Claremont Club.

 

