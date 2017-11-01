latimes.com
Six women accuse filmmaker Brett Ratner of sexual harassment or misconduct

Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.

Girls tennis: Southern Section-Ford playoff results and updated pairings

Eric Maddy

GIRLS TENNIS

SOUTHERN SECTION

DIVISION 1

First round, Wednesday, 2 p.m.

#1 Corona del Mar, bye

Arroyo Grande at San Marcos

Valencia at San Marino

San Clemente at Santa Margarita

Palos Verdes at Harvard-Westlake

Aliso Niguel at Murrieta Valley

Northwood at Newport Harbor

Camarillo at #4 Arcadia

 

Westlake at #3 Campbell Hall

Los Alamitos at West Ranch

Mira Costa at Cate

Irvine University at Sage Hill

Mater Dei at Dana Hills

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame at Oaks Christian

Troy at King

#2 Peninsula, bye

 

 

DIVISION 2

Wild-card matches, Tuesday

Burbank 12, Hart 6

Temecula Valley 18, Yucaipa 0

Santa Barbara 12, Viewpoint 6

Marlborough 11, Temple City 7

 

First round, Wednesday, 2 p.m.

#1 Beckman at Laguna Beach

Cypress at Sunny Hills

Edison at Riverside Poly

Burbank at Dos Pueblos

Xavier Prep at El Dorado

Calabasas at South Torrance

Temecula Valley at Walnut

#4 Corona Santiago at Santa Monica

 

#3 Orange Lutheran at Palm Desert

Santa Barbara at Simi Valley

La Cañada at Ayala

St. Margaret’s at Great Oak

San Luis Obispo at Los Osos

Thacher at Placentia Valencia

Oak Park at Orcutt Academy

Marlborough at #2 Foothill

 

 

DIVISION 3

Wild-card matches, Tuesday

Atascadero 12, Santa Ynez 6

Pasadena Poly 13, Fullerton 5

Diamond Bar 14, La Quinta 4

Garden Grove Pacifica 9, Trabuco Hills 9 (Garden Grove Pacifica wins on games, 82-75)

Corona Centennial 14, Palm Springs 4

 

First round, Wednesday, 2 p.m.

Marymount at #1 Crescenta Valley

Atascadero at Warren

Redlands East Valley at Garden Grove

Pasadena Poly at Cerritos

Brentwood at Rio Mesa

Mayfield at La Serna

Long Beach Wilson at Capistrano Valley

Diamond Bar at #4 Anaheim Canyon

 

Garden Grove Pacifica at #3 Long Beach Poly

Brea Olinda at Hacienda Heights Wilson

El Segundo at Chadwick

Lompoc Cabrillo at Chaminade

Tesoro at Claremont

Santa Ana Calvary Chapel at Serrano

Oxford Academy at Alhambra

Corona Centennial at #2 Redlands

 

 

DIVISION 4

Wild-card matches, Tuesday

Rowland 14, Charter Oak 4

Arlington 14, CAMS 4

Rancho Cucamonga 14, Citrus Valley 4

Gahr 10, Ridgecrest Burroughs 8

St. Lucy’s 9, Westminster La Quinta 9 (St. Lucy’s wins on games, 76-74)

North Torrance 12, Paso Robles 6

Le Lycee 10, San Jacinto 8

Hueneme 11, Mayfair 7

Louisville 11, Lakewood 7

Riverside North 13, Linfield Christian 5

Bolsa Grande 12, Estancia 6

Bellflower 9, Chino 9 (Bellflower wins on games, 77-76)

El Rancho 9, San Dimas 9 (El Rancho wins on games, 78-76)

Foothill Tech 11, Morro Bay 7

Glendale 11, Keppel 7

 

First round, Wednesday, 2 p.m.

Rowland at #1 Elsinore

Arlington at Webb

Rancho Cucamonga at Canoga Park AGBU

Archer at Santa Fe

Gahr at Arroyo

St. Lucy’s at Magnolia

North Torrance at Bishop Montgomery

Le Lycee at #4 Rancho Mirage

 

Hueneme at #3 Hemet

Louisville at Downey

Riverside North at Alta Loma

Bolsa Grande at Oakwood

Bellflower at Rosemead

El Rancho at Quartz Hill

Foothill Tech at Oxnard Pacifica

#2 Glendale at Gladstone

 

 

DIVISION 5

Wild-card matches, Tuesday

Beaumont 17, Coachella Valley 1

La Mirada 9, Santa Paula 9 (La Mirada wins on games, 71-69)

Montebello 15, de Toledo 3

La Salle 11, Highland 7

Oak Hills 13, Granite Hills 5

El Monte 17, San Gorgonio 1

Woodcrest Christian 15, Big Bear 3

Jurupa Valley 17, Adelanto 1

Century 16, Lakewood St. Joseph 2

Paloma Valley 13, Grand Terrace 5

Vista del Lago 12, La Puente 6

Montclair 15, Azusa 3

Arroyo Valley 15, Garey 3

Segerstrom 13, Cerritos Valley Christian 5

Eastside 14, Ontario Christian 4

Nordhoff 13, Coast Union 5

Hillcrest 14, Twentynine Palms 4

Westminster 17, Lancaster 1

Katella 12, Fairmont Prep 6

Temescal Canyon 14, Ontario 4

 

First round, Wednesday, 2 p.m.

Beaumont at #1 Maranatha

La Mirada at Laguna Blanca

Montebello at Edgewood

La Salle at Oak Hills

El Monte at Duarte

Jurupa Valley at Woodcrest Christian

Century at Paloma Valley

Vista del Lago at #4 Orange

 

#3 Montclair at Silverado

Arroyo Valley at St. Bonaventure

Segerstrom at Norte Vista

Eastside at Nordhoff

Hillcrest at Aquinas

Westminster at Rim of the World

Katella at Summit

#2 Temescal Canyon at Rubidoux

 

Notes: Second round, Friday; quarterfinals, Nov. 6; semifinals, Nov. 8. Championships, Nov. 10 at Claremont Club.

 

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
EDITION: California | U.S. & World
65°