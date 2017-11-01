Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Girls tennis: Southern Section-Ford playoff results and updated pairings
GIRLS TENNIS
SOUTHERN SECTION
DIVISION 1
First round, Wednesday, 2 p.m.
#1 Corona del Mar, bye
Arroyo Grande at San Marcos
Valencia at San Marino
San Clemente at Santa Margarita
Palos Verdes at Harvard-Westlake
Aliso Niguel at Murrieta Valley
Northwood at Newport Harbor
Camarillo at #4 Arcadia
Westlake at #3 Campbell Hall
Los Alamitos at West Ranch
Mira Costa at Cate
Irvine University at Sage Hill
Mater Dei at Dana Hills
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame at Oaks Christian
Troy at King
#2 Peninsula, bye
DIVISION 2
Wild-card matches, Tuesday
Burbank 12, Hart 6
Temecula Valley 18, Yucaipa 0
Santa Barbara 12, Viewpoint 6
Marlborough 11, Temple City 7
First round, Wednesday, 2 p.m.
#1 Beckman at Laguna Beach
Cypress at Sunny Hills
Edison at Riverside Poly
Burbank at Dos Pueblos
Xavier Prep at El Dorado
Calabasas at South Torrance
Temecula Valley at Walnut
#4 Corona Santiago at Santa Monica
#3 Orange Lutheran at Palm Desert
Santa Barbara at Simi Valley
La Cañada at Ayala
St. Margaret’s at Great Oak
San Luis Obispo at Los Osos
Thacher at Placentia Valencia
Oak Park at Orcutt Academy
Marlborough at #2 Foothill
DIVISION 3
Wild-card matches, Tuesday
Atascadero 12, Santa Ynez 6
Pasadena Poly 13, Fullerton 5
Diamond Bar 14, La Quinta 4
Garden Grove Pacifica 9, Trabuco Hills 9 (Garden Grove Pacifica wins on games, 82-75)
Corona Centennial 14, Palm Springs 4
First round, Wednesday, 2 p.m.
Marymount at #1 Crescenta Valley
Atascadero at Warren
Redlands East Valley at Garden Grove
Pasadena Poly at Cerritos
Brentwood at Rio Mesa
Mayfield at La Serna
Long Beach Wilson at Capistrano Valley
Diamond Bar at #4 Anaheim Canyon
Garden Grove Pacifica at #3 Long Beach Poly
Brea Olinda at Hacienda Heights Wilson
El Segundo at Chadwick
Lompoc Cabrillo at Chaminade
Tesoro at Claremont
Santa Ana Calvary Chapel at Serrano
Oxford Academy at Alhambra
Corona Centennial at #2 Redlands
DIVISION 4
Wild-card matches, Tuesday
Rowland 14, Charter Oak 4
Arlington 14, CAMS 4
Rancho Cucamonga 14, Citrus Valley 4
Gahr 10, Ridgecrest Burroughs 8
St. Lucy’s 9, Westminster La Quinta 9 (St. Lucy’s wins on games, 76-74)
North Torrance 12, Paso Robles 6
Le Lycee 10, San Jacinto 8
Hueneme 11, Mayfair 7
Louisville 11, Lakewood 7
Riverside North 13, Linfield Christian 5
Bolsa Grande 12, Estancia 6
Bellflower 9, Chino 9 (Bellflower wins on games, 77-76)
El Rancho 9, San Dimas 9 (El Rancho wins on games, 78-76)
Foothill Tech 11, Morro Bay 7
Glendale 11, Keppel 7
First round, Wednesday, 2 p.m.
Rowland at #1 Elsinore
Arlington at Webb
Rancho Cucamonga at Canoga Park AGBU
Archer at Santa Fe
Gahr at Arroyo
St. Lucy’s at Magnolia
North Torrance at Bishop Montgomery
Le Lycee at #4 Rancho Mirage
Hueneme at #3 Hemet
Louisville at Downey
Riverside North at Alta Loma
Bolsa Grande at Oakwood
Bellflower at Rosemead
El Rancho at Quartz Hill
Foothill Tech at Oxnard Pacifica
#2 Glendale at Gladstone
DIVISION 5
Wild-card matches, Tuesday
Beaumont 17, Coachella Valley 1
La Mirada 9, Santa Paula 9 (La Mirada wins on games, 71-69)
Montebello 15, de Toledo 3
La Salle 11, Highland 7
Oak Hills 13, Granite Hills 5
El Monte 17, San Gorgonio 1
Woodcrest Christian 15, Big Bear 3
Jurupa Valley 17, Adelanto 1
Century 16, Lakewood St. Joseph 2
Paloma Valley 13, Grand Terrace 5
Vista del Lago 12, La Puente 6
Montclair 15, Azusa 3
Arroyo Valley 15, Garey 3
Segerstrom 13, Cerritos Valley Christian 5
Eastside 14, Ontario Christian 4
Nordhoff 13, Coast Union 5
Hillcrest 14, Twentynine Palms 4
Westminster 17, Lancaster 1
Katella 12, Fairmont Prep 6
Temescal Canyon 14, Ontario 4
First round, Wednesday, 2 p.m.
Beaumont at #1 Maranatha
La Mirada at Laguna Blanca
Montebello at Edgewood
La Salle at Oak Hills
El Monte at Duarte
Jurupa Valley at Woodcrest Christian
Century at Paloma Valley
Vista del Lago at #4 Orange
#3 Montclair at Silverado
Arroyo Valley at St. Bonaventure
Segerstrom at Norte Vista
Eastside at Nordhoff
Hillcrest at Aquinas
Westminster at Rim of the World
Katella at Summit
#2 Temescal Canyon at Rubidoux
Notes: Second round, Friday; quarterfinals, Nov. 6; semifinals, Nov. 8. Championships, Nov. 10 at Claremont Club.