Girls' tennis: Southern Section-Ford playoff results and updated pairings
|Eric Maddy
GIRLS' TENNIS
SOUTHERN SECTION
DIVISION 1
First round, Wednesday
Arroyo Grande 14, San Marcos 4
San Marino 12, Valencia 6
San Clemente 16, Santa Margarita 2
Palos Verdes 15, Harvard-Westlake 3
Murrieta Valley 16, Aliso Niguel 2
Northwood 11, Newport Harbor 7
Arcadia 18, Camarillo 0
Campbell Hall 15, Westlake 3
West Ranch 14, Los Alamitos 4
Mira Costa 12, Cate 6
Irvine University 16, Sage Hill 2
Dana Hills 10, Mater Dei 8
Oaks Christian 9, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 9 (Oaks Christian wins on games, 72-70)
King 10, Troy 8
Second round, Friday, 2 p.m.
Arroyo Grande at #1 Corona del Mar
San Marino at San Clemente
Murrieta Valley at Palos Verdes
#4 Arcadia at Northwood
West Ranch at #3 Campbell Hall
Irvine University at Mira Costa
Dana Hills at Oaks Christian
King at #2 Peninsula
DIVISION 2
First round, Wednesday
#1 Beckman at Laguna Beach, score not reported
Sunny Hills 9, Cypress 9 (Sunny Hills wins on games, 80-71)
Riverside Poly 10, Edison 8
Burbank 10, Dos Pueblos 8
El Dorado 14, Xavier Prep 4
Calabasas 10, South Torrance 8
Walnut 12, Temecula Valley 6
Santa Monica 12, Corona Santiago 6
Orange Lutheran 13, Palm Desert 5
Santa Barbara 10, Simi Valley 8
La Canada 10, Ayala 8
Great Oak 15, St. Margaret’s 3
Los Osos 16, San Luis Obispo 2
Placentia Valencia 12, Thacher 6
Oak Park 13, Orcutt Academy 5
Marlborough 9, Foothill 9 (Marlborough wins on games, 83-72)
Second round, Friday, 2 p.m.
Sunny Hills at Beckman/Laguna Beach winner
Riverside Poly at Burbank
El Dorado at Calabasas
Santa Monica at Walnut
#3 Orange Lutheran at Santa Barbara
Great Oak at La Canada
Placentia Valencia at Los Osos
Oak Park at Marlborough
DIVISION 3
First round, Wednesday
Crescenta Valley 12, Marymount 6
Atascadero 14, Warren 4
Garden Grove 12, Redlands East Valley 6
Pasadena Poly 9, Cerritos 9 (Pasadena Poly wins on games, 74-72)
Brentwood 11, Rio Mesa 7
Mayfield 11, La Serna 7
Long Beach Wilson 10, Capistrano Valley 8
Anaheim Canyon 13, Diamond Bar 5
Long Beach Poly 14, Garden Grove Pacifica 4
Hacienda Heights Wilson 12, Brea Olinda 6
Chadwick 11, El Segundo 7
Chaminade 13, Lompoc Cabrillo 5
Claremont 10, Tesoro 8
Serrano 15, Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 3
Oxford Academy 10, Alhambra 8
Redlands 13, Corona Centennial 5
Second round, Friday, 2 p.m.
#1 Crescenta Valley at Atascadero
Garden Grove at Pasadena Poly
Mayfield at Brentwood
#4 Anaheim Canyon at Long Beach Wilson
#3 Long Beach Poly at Hacienda Heights Wilson
Chadwick at Chaminade
Serrano at Claremont
#2 Redlands at Oxford Academy
DIVISION 4
First round, Wednesday
Elsinore 16, Rowland 2
Arlington 13, Webb 5
Rancho Cucamonga 13, Canoga Park AGBU 5
Santa Fe 11, Archer 7
Arroyo 16, Gahr 2
St. Lucy’s 13, Magnolia 5
North Torrance 12, Bishop Montgomery 6
Rancho Mirage 16, Le Lycee 2
Hemet 15, Hueneme 3
Louisville 9, Downey 9 (Louisville wins on games, 77-73)
Alta Loma 11, Riverside North 7
Bolsa Grande 12, Oakwood 6
Rosemead 15, Bellflower 3
Quartz Hill 10, El Rancho 8
Foothill Tech 13, Oxnard Pacifica 5
Glendale 17, Gladstone 1
Second round, Friday, 2 p.m.
#1 Elsinore at Arlington
Santa Fe at Rancho Cucamonga
Arroyo at St. Lucy’s
#4 Rancho Mirage at North Torrance
#3 Hemet at Louisville
Alta Loma at Bolsa Grande
Rosemead at Quartz Hill
#2 Glendale at Foothill Tech
DIVISION 5
First round, Wednesday
Maranatha 10, Beaumont 8
Laguna Blanca 9, La Mirada 9 (Laguna Blanca wins on games, 88-69)
Montebello 15, Edgewood 3
La Salle 10, Oak Hills 8
El Monte 16, Duarte 2
Woodcrest Christian 10, Jurupa Valley 8
Paloma Valley 12, Century 6
Orange 18, Vista del Lago 0
Montclair 12, Silverado 6
St. Bonaventure 10, Arroyo Valley 8
Norte Vista 10, Segerstrom 8
Eastside 15, Nordhoff 3
Aquinas 11, Hillcrest 7
Westminster 10, Rim of the World 8
Katella 12, Summit 6
Temescal Canyon 14, Rubidoux 4
Second round, Friday, 2 p.m.
#1 Maranatha at Laguna Blanca
La Salle at Montebello
Woodcrest Christian at El Monte
#4 Orange at Paloma Valley
St. Bonaventure at #3 Montclair
Norte Vista at Eastside
Aquinas at Westminster
Katella at #2 Temescal Canyon
Notes: Quarterfinals, Monday; semifinals, Nov. 8. Championships, Nov. 10 at Claremont Club.