BREAKING NEWS
Dodgers
Astros defeat the Dodgers 5-1 to earn their first World Series title

Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.

Girls' tennis: Southern Section-Ford playoff results and updated pairings

Eric Maddy

GIRLS' TENNIS

SOUTHERN SECTION

DIVISION 1

First round, Wednesday

Arroyo Grande 14, San Marcos 4

San Marino 12, Valencia 6

San Clemente 16, Santa Margarita 2

Palos Verdes 15, Harvard-Westlake 3

Murrieta Valley 16, Aliso Niguel 2

Northwood 11, Newport Harbor 7

Arcadia 18, Camarillo 0

Campbell Hall 15, Westlake 3

West Ranch 14, Los Alamitos 4

Mira Costa 12, Cate 6

Irvine University 16, Sage Hill 2

Dana Hills 10, Mater Dei 8

Oaks Christian 9, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 9 (Oaks Christian wins on games, 72-70)

King 10, Troy 8

 

Second round, Friday, 2 p.m.

Arroyo Grande at #1 Corona del Mar

San Marino at San Clemente

Murrieta Valley at Palos Verdes

#4 Arcadia at Northwood

West Ranch at #3 Campbell Hall

Irvine University at Mira Costa

Dana Hills at Oaks Christian

King at #2 Peninsula

 

 

DIVISION 2

First round, Wednesday

#1 Beckman at Laguna Beach, score not reported

Sunny Hills 9, Cypress 9 (Sunny Hills wins on games, 80-71)

Riverside Poly 10, Edison 8

Burbank 10, Dos Pueblos 8

El Dorado 14, Xavier Prep 4

Calabasas 10, South Torrance 8

Walnut 12, Temecula Valley 6

Santa Monica 12, Corona Santiago 6

Orange Lutheran 13, Palm Desert 5

Santa Barbara 10, Simi Valley 8

La Canada 10, Ayala 8

Great Oak 15, St. Margaret’s 3

Los Osos 16, San Luis Obispo 2

Placentia Valencia 12, Thacher 6

Oak Park 13, Orcutt Academy 5

Marlborough 9, Foothill 9 (Marlborough wins on games, 83-72)

 

Second round, Friday, 2 p.m.

Sunny Hills at Beckman/Laguna Beach winner

Riverside Poly at Burbank

El Dorado at Calabasas

Santa Monica at Walnut

#3 Orange Lutheran at Santa Barbara

Great Oak at La Canada

Placentia Valencia at Los Osos

Oak Park at Marlborough

 

 

DIVISION 3

First round, Wednesday

Crescenta Valley 12, Marymount 6

Atascadero 14, Warren 4

Garden Grove 12, Redlands East Valley 6

Pasadena Poly 9, Cerritos 9 (Pasadena Poly wins on games, 74-72)

Brentwood 11, Rio Mesa 7

Mayfield 11, La Serna 7

Long Beach Wilson 10, Capistrano Valley 8

Anaheim Canyon 13, Diamond Bar 5

Long Beach Poly 14, Garden Grove Pacifica 4

Hacienda Heights Wilson 12, Brea Olinda 6

Chadwick 11, El Segundo 7

Chaminade 13, Lompoc Cabrillo 5

Claremont 10, Tesoro 8

Serrano 15, Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 3

Oxford Academy 10, Alhambra 8

Redlands 13, Corona Centennial 5

 

Second round, Friday, 2 p.m.

#1 Crescenta Valley at Atascadero

Garden Grove at Pasadena Poly

Mayfield at Brentwood

#4 Anaheim Canyon at Long Beach Wilson

#3 Long Beach Poly at Hacienda Heights Wilson

Chadwick at Chaminade

Serrano at Claremont

#2 Redlands at Oxford Academy

 

 

DIVISION 4

First round, Wednesday

Elsinore 16, Rowland 2

Arlington 13, Webb 5

Rancho Cucamonga 13, Canoga Park AGBU 5

Santa Fe 11, Archer 7

Arroyo 16, Gahr 2

St. Lucy’s 13, Magnolia 5

North Torrance 12, Bishop Montgomery 6

Rancho Mirage 16, Le Lycee 2

Hemet 15, Hueneme 3

Louisville 9, Downey 9 (Louisville wins on games, 77-73)

Alta Loma 11, Riverside North 7

Bolsa Grande 12, Oakwood 6

Rosemead 15, Bellflower 3

Quartz Hill 10, El Rancho 8

Foothill Tech 13, Oxnard Pacifica 5

Glendale 17, Gladstone 1

 

Second round, Friday, 2 p.m.

#1 Elsinore at Arlington

Santa Fe at Rancho Cucamonga

Arroyo at St. Lucy’s

#4 Rancho Mirage at North Torrance

#3 Hemet at Louisville

Alta Loma at Bolsa Grande

Rosemead at Quartz Hill

#2 Glendale at Foothill Tech

 

 

DIVISION 5

First round, Wednesday

Maranatha 10, Beaumont 8

Laguna Blanca 9, La Mirada 9 (Laguna Blanca wins on games, 88-69)

Montebello 15, Edgewood 3

La Salle 10, Oak Hills 8

El Monte 16, Duarte 2

Woodcrest Christian 10, Jurupa Valley 8

Paloma Valley 12, Century 6

Orange 18, Vista del Lago 0

Montclair 12, Silverado 6

St. Bonaventure 10, Arroyo Valley 8

Norte Vista 10, Segerstrom 8

Eastside 15, Nordhoff 3

Aquinas 11, Hillcrest 7

Westminster 10, Rim of the World 8

Katella 12, Summit 6

Temescal Canyon 14, Rubidoux 4

 

Second round, Friday, 2 p.m.

#1 Maranatha at Laguna Blanca

La Salle at Montebello

Woodcrest Christian at El Monte

#4 Orange at Paloma Valley

St. Bonaventure at #3 Montclair

Norte Vista at Eastside

Aquinas at Westminster

Katella at #2 Temescal Canyon

 

Notes: Quarterfinals, Monday; semifinals, Nov. 8. Championships, Nov. 10 at Claremont Club.

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
EDITION: California | U.S. & World
64°