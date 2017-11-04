Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Girls' tennis: Southern Section-Ford playoff results and updated pairings
|Eric Maddy
GIRLS' TENNIS
SOUTHERN SECTION
DIVISION 1
Second round, Friday
Corona del Mar 16, Arroyo Grande 2
San Marino 11, San Clemente 7
Palos Verdes 12, Murrieta Valley 6
Arcadia 15, Northwood 3
Campbell Hall 16, West Ranch 2
Irvine University 15, Mira Costa 3
Dana Hills 12, Oaks Christian 6
Peninsula 14, King 4
Quarterfinals, Monday, 2 p.m.
San Marino at #1 Corona del Mar
Palos Verdes at #4 Arcadia
#3 Campbell Hall at Irvine University
#2 Peninsula at Dana Hills
DIVISION 2
Second round, Friday
Beckman 15, Sunny Hills 3
Burbank 12, Riverside Poly 6
El Dorado 11, Calabasas 7
Santa Monica 11, Walnut 7
Orange Lutheran 12, Santa Barbara 6
Great Oak 12, La Canada 6
Los Osos 14, Placentia Valencia 4
Marlborough 12, Oak Park 6
Quarterfinals, Monday, 2 p.m.
#1 Beckman at Burbank
Santa Monica at El Dorado
Great Oak at #3 Orange Lutheran
Los Osos at Marlborough
DIVISION 3
Second round, Friday
Crescenta Valley 15, Atascadero 3
Pasadena Poly 10, Garden Grove 8
Brentwood 12, Mayfield 6
Anaheim Canyon 9, Long Beach Wilson 9 (Anaheim Canyon wins on games, 81-74)
Long Beach Poly 13, Hacienda Heights Wilson 5
Chadwick 10, Chaminade 8
Claremont 17, Serrano 1
Redlands 12, Oxford Academy 6
Quarterfinals, Monday, 2 p.m.
#1 Crescenta Valley at Pasadena Poly
Brentwood at #4 Anaheim Canyon
#3 Long Beach Poly at Chadwick
Claremont at #2 Redlands
DIVISION 4
Second round, Friday
Elsinore 14, Arlington 4
Rancho Cucamonga 15, Santa Fe 3
St. Lucy’s 12, Arroyo 6
Rancho Mirage 11, North Torrance 7
Hemet 13, Louisville 5
Alta Loma 14, Bolsa Grande 4
Rosemead 9, Quartz Hill 9 (Rosemead wins on games, 78-75)
Glendale 11, Foothill Tech 7
Quarterfinals, Monday, 2 p.m.
#1 Elsinore at Rancho Cucamonga
St. Lucy’s at #4 Rancho Mirage
#3 Hemet at Alta Loma
Rosemead at #2 Glendale
DIVISION 5
Second round, Friday
Maranatha 9, Laguna Blanca 9 (Maranatha wins on games, 78-70)
Montebello 10, La Salle 8
El Monte 14, Woodcrest Christian 4
Orange 10, Paloma Valley 8
Montclair 11, St. Bonaventure 7
Norte Vista 9, Eastside 9 (Norte Vista wins on games, 84-72)
Westminster 12, Aquinas 6
Temescal Canyon 11, Katella 7
Quarterfinals, Monday, 2 p.m.
#1 Maranatha at Montebello
El Monte at #4 Orange
Norte Vista at #3 Montclair
#2 Temescal Canyon at Westminster
Notes: Semifinals, Wednesday. Championships, Nov. 10, at Claremont Club.