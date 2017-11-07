Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.

Girls' tennis: Southern Section-Ford quarterfinal results and semifinal pairings

Eric Maddy

GIRLS' TENNIS

SOUTHERN SECTION

DIVISION 1

Quarterfinals, Monday

Corona del Mar 13, San Marino 5

Arcadia 10, Palos Verdes 8

Irvine University 9, Campbell Hall 9 (University win on games, 76-73)

Peninsula 9, Dana Hills 9 (Peninsula win on games, 74-71)

 

Semifinals, Wednesday, 2 p.m.

#4 Arcadia at #1 Corona del Mar

Irvine University at #2 Peninsula

 

 

DIVISION 2

Quarterfinals, Monday

Beckman 15, Burbank 3

Santa Monica 10, El Dorado 8

Orange Lutheran 13, Great Oak 5

Marlborough 11, Los Osos 7

 

Semifinals, Wednesday, 2 p.m.

#1 Beckman at Santa Monica

Marlborough at #3 Orange Lutheran

 

 

DIVISION 3

Quarterfinals, Monday

Crescenta Valley 14, Pasadena Poly 4

Brentwood 9, Anaheim Canyon 9 (Brentwood win on games, 77-72)

Chadwick 9, Long Beach Poly 9 (Chadwick win on games, 69-63)

Redlands 11, Claremont 7

 

Semifinals, Wednesday, 2 p.m.

#1 Crescenta Valley at Brentwood

#2 Redlands at Chadwick

 

 

DIVISION 4

Quarterfinals, Monday

Elsinore 10, Rancho Cucamonga 8

Rancho Mirage 12, St. Lucy’s 6

Hemet 9, Alta Loma 9 (Hemet win on games, 79-78)

Glendale 16, Rosemead 2

 

Semifinals, Wednesday, 2 p.m.

#4 Rancho Mirage at #1 Elsinore

#3 Hemet at #2 Glendale

 

 

DIVISION 5

Quarterfinals, Monday

Maranatha 10, Montebello 8

Orange 15, El Monte 3

Montclair 12, Norte Vista 6

Temescal Canyon 11, Westminster 7

 

Semifinals, Wednesday, 2 p.m.

#4 Orange at #1 Maranatha

#3 Montclair at #2 Temescal Canyon

 

Notes: Championships, Friday at Claremont Club.

