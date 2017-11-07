Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Girls' tennis: Southern Section-Ford quarterfinal results and semifinal pairings
|Eric Maddy
GIRLS' TENNIS
SOUTHERN SECTION
DIVISION 1
Quarterfinals, Monday
Corona del Mar 13, San Marino 5
Arcadia 10, Palos Verdes 8
Irvine University 9, Campbell Hall 9 (University win on games, 76-73)
Peninsula 9, Dana Hills 9 (Peninsula win on games, 74-71)
Semifinals, Wednesday, 2 p.m.
#4 Arcadia at #1 Corona del Mar
Irvine University at #2 Peninsula
DIVISION 2
Quarterfinals, Monday
Beckman 15, Burbank 3
Santa Monica 10, El Dorado 8
Orange Lutheran 13, Great Oak 5
Marlborough 11, Los Osos 7
Semifinals, Wednesday, 2 p.m.
#1 Beckman at Santa Monica
Marlborough at #3 Orange Lutheran
DIVISION 3
Quarterfinals, Monday
Crescenta Valley 14, Pasadena Poly 4
Brentwood 9, Anaheim Canyon 9 (Brentwood win on games, 77-72)
Chadwick 9, Long Beach Poly 9 (Chadwick win on games, 69-63)
Redlands 11, Claremont 7
Semifinals, Wednesday, 2 p.m.
#1 Crescenta Valley at Brentwood
#2 Redlands at Chadwick
DIVISION 4
Quarterfinals, Monday
Elsinore 10, Rancho Cucamonga 8
Rancho Mirage 12, St. Lucy’s 6
Hemet 9, Alta Loma 9 (Hemet win on games, 79-78)
Glendale 16, Rosemead 2
Semifinals, Wednesday, 2 p.m.
#4 Rancho Mirage at #1 Elsinore
#3 Hemet at #2 Glendale
DIVISION 5
Quarterfinals, Monday
Maranatha 10, Montebello 8
Orange 15, El Monte 3
Montclair 12, Norte Vista 6
Temescal Canyon 11, Westminster 7
Semifinals, Wednesday, 2 p.m.
#4 Orange at #1 Maranatha
#3 Montclair at #2 Temescal Canyon
Notes: Championships, Friday at Claremont Club.