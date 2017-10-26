Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Girls' volleyball: City playoff pairings
|Eric Maddy
GIRLS' VOLLEYBALL
CITY
Open Division
Quarterfinals, Nov. 2, 7 p.m.
#8 San Pedro at #1 Palisades
#5 Eagle Rock at #4 Carson
#6 El Camino Real at #3 Taft
#7 Narbonne at #2 Granada Hills
Notes: Championship and consolation semifinals, Nov. 7, 7 p.m. Third-, fifth-, and seventh-place matches, Nov, 9, 7 p.m. Championship, Nov. 11, 6 p.m. at Roybal.
Division 1
First round, Tuesday, 7 p.m.
#1 Chatsworth, bye
#9 Rivera at #8 Van Nuys
#12 Sun Valley Poly at #5 Bell
#4 Venice, bye
#3 Cleveland, bye
#11 Garfield at #6 Wilmington Banning
#10 Los Angeles Hamilton at #7 South Gate
#2 Sylmar, bye
Notes: Quarterfinals, Nov. 2, 7 p.m.; semifinals, Nov. 7, 7 p.m. Championship, Nov. 11, 3:30 p.m. at Roybal.
Division 2
First round, Tuesday, 7 p.m.
#16 Fremont at #1 San Fernando
#9 Elizabeth at #8 Arleta
#12 Los Angeles Roosevelt at #5 Bernstein
#13 West Adams at #4 Torres
#14 Monroe at #3 Los Angeles Marshall
#11 Legacy at #6 Los Angeles Wilson
#10 Granada Hills Kennedy at #7 Los Angeles University
#15 Contreras at #2 Verdugo Hills
Notes: Quarterfinals, Nov. 2, 7 p.m.; semifinals, Nov. 7, 7 p.m. Championship, Nov. 11, 1 p.m. at Roybal.
Division 3
First round, Tuesday, 7 p.m.
#16 Animo Robinson at #1 East Valley
#9 Port of Los Angeles at #8 Valley Arts/Sciences
#12 Locke at #5 Foshay
#13 Hollywood at #4 Santee
#14 Los Angeles Kennedy at #3 Jefferson
#11 Los Angeles CES at #6 Orthopaedic
#10 Sherman Oaks CES at #7 King Drew
#15 Lincoln at #2 Central City
Notes: Quarterfinals, Nov. 2, 7 p.m.; semifinals, Nov. 7, 7 p.m. Championship, Nov. 11, 10:30 a.m. at Roybal.
Division 4
First round, Tuesday, 7 p.m.
#16 Stern at #1 Triumph
#9 Annenberg at #8 Northridge
#12 View Park at #5 Westchester
#13 Collins at #4 Vaughn
#14 Animo Bunche at #3 New West
#11 Mendez at #6 Los Angeles International
#10 Middle College at #7 Animo De La Hoya
#15 Animo South Los Angeles at #2 Maywood
Notes: Quarterfinals, Nov. 2, 7 p.m.; semifinals, Nov. 7, 7 p.m. Championship, Nov. 9, 7:30 p.m. at Birmingham.
Division 5
First round, Tuesday, 7 p.m.
#16 Animo Venice at #1 Lakeview
#9 Smidt Tech at #8 Ivy Academia
#12 Sun Valley Magnet at #5 Burton
#13 Gertz-Ressler at #4 Valor
#14 North Valley Military at #3 Math & Science
#11 New Designs University Park at #6 Community Charter
#10 USC Hybrid at #7 USC-MAE
#15 Sun Valley at #2 CALS Early College
Notes: Quarterfinals, Nov. 2, 7 p.m.; semifinals, Nov. 7, 7 p.m. Championship, Nov. 9, 5 p.m. at Birmingham.